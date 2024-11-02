Is there voter fraud in 2024? Will the presidential election be stolen? Experts from a wide variety of backgrounds join journalist Alex Newman to offer their research on voter fraud while providing encouragement and solutions.

From Jay Valentine, the vice president of operations for fractalweb.app, to author Jerome Corsi and Dr. Karladine Graves, to co-founder of truethevote.org Catherine Engelbrecht, Newman assembles the nation’s premier experts to break down the issue on every American’s mind: voter fraud.

Action items: