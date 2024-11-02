Voting Experts Expose Fraud Before Nov. 5: Proof and Solutions
Will the election be stolen? In a Liberty Sentinel Special, the nation's premier experts on voter integrity offer a stark warning with action items for every American to take.
Is there voter fraud in 2024? Will the presidential election be stolen? Experts from a wide variety of backgrounds join journalist Alex Newman to offer their research on voter fraud while providing encouragement and solutions.
From Jay Valentine, the vice president of operations for fractalweb.app, to author Jerome Corsi and Dr. Karladine Graves, to co-founder of truethevote.org Catherine Engelbrecht, Newman assembles the nation’s premier experts to break down the issue on every American’s mind: voter fraud.
Action items:
Subscribe to and share The Liberty Sentinel Substack email list
Visit jbs.org/vote and truethevote.org
Share this video
ELECTION FRAUD, whereas impossible under the Bible's one-God, one-vote election system,* it's inherent in the Constitution's one-man, election system.**
The fraud officially commenced when the framers usurped Yahweh's exclusive election authority (per Deuteronomy 17:15, etc.). It then has only compounded since to become what it is today - one of the many consequences of the whirlwind today's America is reaping thanks to the wind sown by the constitutional framers when they replaced God's triune moral law (the Ten Commandments and their respective statutes and civil judgments) with their own capricious man-made Enlightenment and Masonic traditions, aka the biblically seditious Constitution***:
"[B]ecause they have ... trespassed against my law ... they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind...." (Hosea 8:1, 7)
Today's America is reaping the inevitable ever-intensifying whirlwind resulting from the wind sown by the constitutional framers and fanned by today's hoodwinked Christians and patriots who have been bamboozled into believing today's whirlwind can be dissipated by appealing to the wind responsible for spawning the whirlwind.
*See blog article "Constitutional Elections: Dining at the 'Devil's Table,'" at http://www.constitutionmythbusters.org/constitutional-elections-dining-at-the-devils-table/
**For how the Bible's election system operates, see blog article "Salvation by Election" at https://www.constitutionmythbusters.org/salvation-by-election/ Don't be fooled by the title.
***For evidence that the Constitution is biblically seditious, see free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective," in which every Article and Amendment is examined by the Bible, at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html
Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."
May God have mercy and Bless all of your great efforts to thwart all these corrupt demons who want a replay of 2020!