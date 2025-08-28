Big Pharma’s vaccine industry has been propagandizing the world for years but the “mythology” surrounding the injections is collapsing, explain legendary cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and researcher John Leake in an interview with Alex Newman for The Sentinel Report. They have the receipts to back it up.

In their fascinating new book, the duo tells the story of vaccinations and the celebrated men who developed them with some success, but also the failures that are never mentioned in the celebratory literature on vaccines.

Though credit is due to some vaccines for reducing infectious disease morbidity and mortality, vaccines’ contribution to public health in developed nations has been grossly exaggerated by propagandists, Dr. McCullough said. In fact, vaccine pushers operate as if they were in a “religious cult.”

But the truth is coming out, and parents have never been more skeptical about the shots. Change IS coming.

Watch the full interview:

If you have children in your life, be sure to check out Classical Conversations! Alex Newman’s children are among the 135,000+ students getting a world-class Classical Christian education through this amazing homeschool program.

Videos

Restoring Marriage is Critical to EVERYTHING, Seminary Chief Says

Conversations That Matter

August 27, 2025

Lindsey Graham ADMITS He’s a Globalist, Primary Opponent Reacts

The Sentinel Report

August 25, 2025

AG Bondi Drops Case Against Doctor Who Faught COVID Jab

The Sentinel Report

August 25, 2025

Exposing Deep State Godfathers Rhodes & Rothschild

Behind The Deep State

August 26, 2025

West Facilitating Persecution of World’s Oldest Christian Community

Conversations That Matter

August 20, 2025

Top Articles This Week:

“UN Demands U.S. Schools Follow Its Dictates” - by Alex Newman

“Oklahoma Weeds Out Extremist Teachers With “America-First” Test” - by Alex Newman

“Chicago Expands Parental Replacement Centers Disguised as ‘Schools’” - by Alex Newman

“Globalists Are Rebranding Their “Woke Capitalism” Agenda After Crushing Setbacks” - by Brandon Smith

“Making Schools Great Again Thanks to Trump” - by John and Andy Schlafly

“Russiagate: Dismantling the Democrat’s Hoax” - by Mike Robertston

In Case You Missed It

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.