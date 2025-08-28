Vaccine "Cult" Imploding: Dr. McCullough & John Leake
As Big Pharma is exposed by RFK Jr.'s HHS, now is the time to understand the history behind vaccines and deprogram from the propaganda. We interviewed some of the leading figures doing just that.
Big Pharma’s vaccine industry has been propagandizing the world for years but the “mythology” surrounding the injections is collapsing, explain legendary cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and researcher John Leake in an interview with Alex Newman for The Sentinel Report. They have the receipts to back it up.
In their fascinating new book, the duo tells the story of vaccinations and the celebrated men who developed them with some success, but also the failures that are never mentioned in the celebratory literature on vaccines.
Though credit is due to some vaccines for reducing infectious disease morbidity and mortality, vaccines’ contribution to public health in developed nations has been grossly exaggerated by propagandists, Dr. McCullough said. In fact, vaccine pushers operate as if they were in a “religious cult.”
But the truth is coming out, and parents have never been more skeptical about the shots. Change IS coming.
Watch the full interview:
This is my 4th and last comment on this article (have to read the links in this one): Alex Newman is one of my favorite writers. Have followed him since I think The New American. So glad he's back AND here on libertysentinel.
When I was in school, homeschooling wasn't even an idea yet. You couldn't attend school unless you had proof of vaccination and then get vaccinated some more by the school nurse. If you didn't provide proof, you didn't go to school and if you didn't go to school, a truant officer was knockin' on your door. Parents didn't have the choice they do now, but even that is in the process of changing.