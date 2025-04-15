Utah passed a bill, with unanimous support in the House, to make gold a transactional currency, i.e, allowing citizens to buy and sell with gold through a digital debit-card-like system. The move, which makes the Beehive State the first to do so in the nation, was vetoed by Republican governor Spencer Cox. Most likely the legislation will persist with a veto override from the legislature. The bill’s sponsor, Representative Ken Ivory (R), joined journalist Alex Newman to break down the legislation, saying that gold currency is a constitutional mandate created by the Founding Fathers and a hedge against inflation.

Throwing Homeschoolers Under Bus, States Advance Tax-Funded “Choice”

By Alex Newman

Despite almost universal opposition to government-funded “school choice” programs from state and national homeschooling organizations, more and more Republican-controlled states are opening up the tax-money floodgates. Homeschoolers, whose numbers rival those in private schools, are feeling betrayed.

Numerous states are expanding their existing “choice” programs into “universal” government funding of education. The goal of key forces pushing those schemes such as the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization is to rope private schools and homeschools into the government system, UNESCO’s own documents show.

