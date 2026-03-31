The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Pierre-Louis Ours's avatar
Pierre-Louis Ours
8h

Hello Alex,

Thank you.

I am a legal immigrant who became a citizen. A few years ago, I thought of an elegant and effective way to manage and run work immigration. I ran it by several business people who thought it would work well; but in the end, there does not seem to be anybody interested to listen in Washington.

Why is it that the only group that is not consulted about immigration are the legal immigrants?

If you are interested, contact me at your convenience: Pierre-Louis Ours, 740 490 8251 or pljours@yahoo.com.

By the way, over the years I have met many legal immigrants, and to a man, they are all conservative!

Keep well,

Pierre-Louis Ours

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Thomas Gutierrez's avatar
Thomas Gutierrez
17m

I can't believe this is even controversial. I remember the good old days when we didn't have mosques blaring allahu aqbar noise or big giant pagan statues of monkey gods along our highways and our cities were clean and people had jobs.

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