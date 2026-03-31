The United States must overturn the 1965 Hart-Celler Immigration Act that opened up the nation to never-ending streams of Third World migration, argued U.S. Congressman Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) in this exclusive interview. His recently filed bill, H.R. 7964, would do just that.

Ogles has been exposing the Hart-Celler Act for months, posting on X in December 2025, “The Hart-Celler Act scrapped the highly effective national-origins quota system and replaced it with an immigration regime built to favor third-world migration.” In fact, Congress “declared war” on America in 1965 when it was passed.

According to Rep. Ogles, the controversial 1965 legislation, which key sponsors in Congress promised would not upset the demographic balance of America, has fundamentally undermined America’s character. It has transformed American culture, religious values, and economic vitality, he said.

His bill, which will be titled “The Assimilation Act,” aims to stop the agenda in its tracks and even reverse the disastrous effects. It would also include rooting out H1-B visa abuses, which Ogles said will be “coming to an end” if and when the legislation passes.

The key goal of Democrats is more voters, he explained. With everyday Americans fleeing Democrat jurisdictions such as California, Illinois, New York, and New Jersey for conservative states such as Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, Democrats need migrants to replenish their ranks.

However, it is not too late to turn the tide. Among other needs, Rep. Ogles called for mass deportations, reforming or abolishing various immigration schemes such as HB1 visas, and more. With Trump in office and the Congress under Republican control, now is the chance to get it done.

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