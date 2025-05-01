The U.S. delegation to the United Nations denounced the UN’s so-called “master plan for humanity,” better known as the 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals, sending shockwaves through the UN General Assembly. Patriots celebrated the news.

Edward Heartney, counselor for Economic and Social Affairs (ECOSOC) at the U.S. Mission to the UN, was speaking in March during a discussion on a UN General Assembly resolution that reaffirmed governments’ commitment to the controversial UN goals.

“We have a concern that this resolution is a reaffirmation of Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Heartney said. “Although framed in neutral language, Agenda 2030 and the SDGs advance a program of soft global governance that is inconsistent with U.S. sovereignty and adverse to the rights and interests of Americans.”

“Put simply, globalist endeavors like Agenda 2030 and the SDGs lost at the ballot box,” he added. “Therefore, the United States rejects and denounces the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, and it will no longer reaffirm them as a matter of course.”

Watch the epic clip:

One longtime UN analyst, Mark Leon Goldberg of Global Dispatches, described the statement as the “diplomatic equivalent of ripping the foundation from a decade of work at the UN — not just walking away from the table, but flipping it over on the way out.”

The UN SDGs are essentially a roadmap to global tyranny. From centralizing government at the international level and mass wealth redistribution to a global war on farmers and brazen indoctrination of children, the SDGs cover it all. The CCP boasted about its “crucial role” in developing the plan.

A comprehensive report on Agenda 2030 that Alex Newman wrote in 2015 after they were adopted by Obama and all UN members can be found here: https://thenewamerican.com/print/un-agenda-2030-a-recipe-for-global-socialism/