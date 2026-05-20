Top Officials Rededicate US to God Following MAJOR Summit With Chinese Dictator

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalist Alex Newman breaks down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

Leaders in Washington gathered to “rededicate America to God” on the historic 250th anniversary of the congressional call for fasting and prayer.

Artificial Intelligence and data center advocates are getting severe pushback, especially from youth.

Epstein’s butler tried to sell Epstein’s client black book. The FBI knew but did NOTHING.

German authorities are investigating two Christian YouTubers after their video criticizing Islamic anti-Semitism led to allegations of “blasphemy” under the country’s criminal code.

Amazon, Coinbase, and other companies are working on creating infrastructure to allow autonomous spending by AI agents, allowing AI agents to automatically spend our money on what AI decides.

Iran War fallout could lead to massive food and fuel shortages, potentially opening the door to a financial reset or worse.

And much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

Missionary extraordinaire Peter Hammond of Frontline Fellowship in South Africa joins Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report to discuss the state of the nation and how South Africa’s troubles should concern Americans. He also gives an update on the status of the Great Commission in Africa and beyond.

Next, Joshua Philipp, senior investigative reporter with The Epoch Times, joins Newman to offer insightful analysis on Trump’s historic visit to China. From troubling ties to the CCP by members of Trump’s entourage to the president’s shocking remarks about Taiwan upon his return, Philipp breaks it all down. He also provides crucial insight into how the CCP’s strategy to get the U.S. embroiled in multiple wars may be unravelling.

Finally, America’s youth are turning rapidly toward socialism, shocking new polling reveals. Meanwhile, top Democrats such as Senator John Fetterman say their party has been taken over by an “orgy” of extremism, communism, and craziness. Business leader Russell Gray from the Raising Capitalists Foundation joins Newman to analyze the threat and offer real solutions.

🐝To get involved in the fight to save the bees and purchase incredible honey and other amazing products, go to www.4rbees.com and use coupon code HIVE20 for 20% off!

A great resource that the Newman family has benefited from is Classical Conversations. Alex serves as a senior fellow there, too.

Classical Conversations is a proven Christian homeschool program created by parents for parents. They do this through a Christ-centered and family-friendly approach to homeschooling that makes everything biblical and hospitable, focused on three simple key areas: Classical, Christian and Community.

Classical Conversation’s home education program covers K-4 to college credit and includes college degree opportunities for parents, as well. The organization believes YOU are the best educator for your student, and works to make the homeschool journey incredible.

Not only does Classical Conversations provide you with a consistent roadmap that you can follow at your own pace, they also connect you with a local homeschool community group. This provides accountability and the support of knowing you are not in this journey alone. Learn more by clicking the banner above.