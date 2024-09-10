US Governors: “We Will Not Comply” With United Nations' WHO Power Grab
More than half of the nation’s governors declared that they will not comply with the United Nations World Health Organization (UN WHO) and its attempt to usurp vast new powers. Read their words...
By Alex Newman
More than half of the nation’s governors declared publicly that they will not comply with the United Nations World Health Organization (UN WHO) and its attempt to usurp vast new powers, a response to enormous public pressure to protect liberty and sovereignty in the face of a historic global power grab by the organization and the forces behind it.
“The World Health Organization is attempting one world control over health policy with their new ‘Pandemic Agreement’,” declared the 26 GOP governors in a joint statement. “Put simply, Republican Governors will not comply.”
ARE YOU AN INDEPENDENT CONTENT MAKER? GET MUCH DESERVED EXPOSURE WITH HELP FROM OUR FRIENDS AT THE VIEW MOVEMENT, CLICK BELOW:
How to Stop Fraud BEFORE The 2024 Election
There is still time to do what must be done to protect the integrity of the 2024 election, but the clock is ticking, warned True The Vote Founder Catherine Engelbrecht on The Liberty Report with Alex Newman on Patriot TV.
Throughout the extended interview, Engelbrecht offers riveting information on the dangers facing America’s elections. One of the most significant: illegal immigrants voting.
Still, Engelbrecht sounded hopeful about securing a free and fair election. And she offered easy steps that voters must take to avoid another 2020-style disaster: observe, participate, and pray.
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
The non-compliance declarations - GREAT!!! It can't be done without our compliance.
JUST THINK: Had the constitutional framers (like their 1600's predecessors) established government and society upon the Bible's immutable/unchanging moral law (including its treaty and border statutes), the US would not be in the UN and UN would not be in the US.
The same for all of the other Constitutional Republic's disastrous international treaties (all of which are part of the supreme law of the land, per Article 6), especially the Treaty with Tripoli signed by President John Adams.
For more on how the Bible's triune and integral moral law (the Ten Commandments and their respective statutes and judgments) apply and should be implemented as the law of the land, see free online book "Law & Kingdom: Their Relevance Under the New Covenant" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/law-kingdomFrame.html
Then "A Biblical Constitution: A Scriptural Replacement for Secular Government."
See also Chapter 9 "Article 6: The Supreme Law of the Land" of free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html
Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."