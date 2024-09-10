By Alex Newman

More than half of the nation’s governors declared publicly that they will not comply with the United Nations World Health Organization (UN WHO) and its attempt to usurp vast new powers, a response to enormous public pressure to protect liberty and sovereignty in the face of a historic global power grab by the organization and the forces behind it.

“The World Health Organization is attempting one world control over health policy with their new ‘Pandemic Agreement’,” declared the 26 GOP governors in a joint statement. “Put simply, Republican Governors will not comply.”

How to Stop Fraud BEFORE The 2024 Election

There is still time to do what must be done to protect the integrity of the 2024 election, but the clock is ticking, warned True The Vote Founder Catherine Engelbrecht on The Liberty Report with Alex Newman on Patriot TV.

Throughout the extended interview, Engelbrecht offers riveting information on the dangers facing America’s elections. One of the most significant: illegal immigrants voting.

Still, Engelbrecht sounded hopeful about securing a free and fair election. And she offered easy steps that voters must take to avoid another 2020-style disaster: observe, participate, and pray.

