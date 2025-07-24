For the third time in history, the U.S. government is withdrawing from the United Nations’ (UN) Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Citing un-American ideologies and harmful globalist agendas, U.S. officials said it was time for the United States to part ways with the scandal-plagued UN agency again.

“UNESCO works to advance divisive social and cultural causes and maintains an outsized focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, a globalist, ideological agenda for international development at odds with our America First foreign policy,” a press release from the Department of State explained.

Journalist Alex Newman has been working to expose the UN agency and its corrupt, New Age, totalitarian leadership for well over a decade. No other journalist has broken as many exclusive stories about the agency. Newman also worked with multiple people within and outside of the administration on this critical issue.

The UN agency, long dominated by card-carrying communists and New Age occultists, is the lead player in the effort to globalize and weaponize education. From injecting diabolical “spirituality” into the classroom to standardizing indoctrination globally, the agency is among the most dangerous within the UN system.

UNESCO is also playing a major role in the global plan to censor the Internet and undermine basic liberties. Best known for its “World Heritage Sites” program, the UN agency continues to designate more and more U.S. cultural and historical sites as UNESCO treasures.

Unfortunately, the U.S. withdrawal will not take effect until December 31, 2026, allowing the organization to continue mooching off of U.S. taxpayers as it works to indoctrinate children, erode national sovereignty, and other evils for the next 17 months.

The withdrawal is not a first, as the Reagan administration did so in 1984: “UNESCO has extraneously politicized virtually every subject it deals with,” Gregory Newell, Reagan’s Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs, explained during the first withdrawal. “It has exhibited hostility toward a free society, especially a free market and a free press, and it has demonstrated unrestrained budgetary expansion.”

Trump also pulled U.S. involvement in UNESCO in 2017, citing similar concerns. Like George W. Bush before him, Joe Biden reversed course and got the U.S. government entangled with UNESCO again.

Critics of the UN celebrated the Trump Administration's announcement. However, the next Deep State president will almost certainly get the United States involved again, unless Congress enshrines the exit permanently, explained Alex Newman on the Flyover Conservatives show.

