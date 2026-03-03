U.S. Enters New Middle East Conflict as Battles Intensify at Home

The United States has entered yet another Middle Eastern conflict without congressional authorization, raising serious constitutional concerns despite campaign promises from President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance to avoid foreign entanglements and uphold an America First foreign policy.

In a packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalist Alex Newman analyzed the rapidly developing situation, warning that the escalation risks drawing America into another prolonged regional quagmire while bypassing Congress’ constitutional authority to declare war.

Newman noted that the military action has sparked renewed debate among constitutionalists and lawmakers over executive war powers, with critics arguing that unilateral intervention undermines both the rule of law and the very principles voters were promised during the last three election cycles.

Pageant Winner Speaks Out After Losing Title Over Gender Ideology

Shifting from geopolitics to America’s escalating cultural war, Newman interviews Kayleigh Bush, winner of the Miss North Florida pageant, who was stripped of her title after refusing to affirm the claim that men can become women.

Bush described the experience as a wake-up call about the growing influence of radical gender ideology in female spaces. Now taking her story public, she is urging Americans—especially men—to defend women’s sports, scholarships, and pageants from LGTBQ+ infiltrators.

Crowned & Cancelled: Kayleigh Bush, former Miss North Florida.

“We need men to step up and start protecting women’s spaces,” Bush said, calling on fathers and husbands to provide leadership and protection amid cultural denigration.

Her case, Newman noted, reflects a broader national debate over free speech, biological reality, and fairness in women’s competitions. Now is the time to fight back.

Christian Gaming Alternative Challenges Entertainment Industry Trends

Addressing concerns about technology and entertainment, Brent Dusing, CEO and founder of TruPlay, joined the program to discuss what he described as troubling trends within the modern video game industry.

According to Dusing, many popular online games—like Roblox—expose children to harmful content and can facilitate exploitation by online sex predators. He argued that parents must become proactive in evaluating screen time and offered TruPlay as a faith-based alternative designed to promote positive values while maintaining engaging gameplay.

Examining the Left’s Relationship with Radical Islam

The episode concluded with author and commentator Jamie Glazov, whose book United in Hate: The Left’s Romance with Tyranny, Terror, and Hamas, explores ideological alliances between segments of the political Left and Islamist movements.

Leftists and Islamists are united in hate against America, not because their worldviews always align but because they want to take the West—formerly known as Christendom—to “ground zero” to build their new order, Glazov explained.

In the news segment before being joined by guests, we discuss:

America’s war in Iran

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s anti-war campaign rhetoric

Radical Islamist shoots bar in Austin, TX

CIA files reveal chilling blueprint to manipulate Americans’ minds

Former Obama hack Susan Rice vows that Democrats will weaponize the government to go after anyone who doesn't fight Trump

The National Education Association (NEA) boss Becky Pringle encourages teachers to keep resisting Trump and ICE

And so much more!

