Elderly Targeted as US Debt Surges to Horrifying Record; FL Seeks to End Property Tax as CA Aims to End Citizen Journalism

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveils Save Our Homes from Excessive Property Taxes plan to eliminate taxes on homesteads, paving the way for a national conversation on the issue.

The U.S. national debt has crossed an ominous threshold, rising above 100 percent of national gross domestic product (GDP) for the first time since World War II.

After years of ruthless Democrat persecution, Tina Peters, former Mesa County clerk who exposed election fraud, is finally home. But this legal battle that captivated election integrity activists nationwide is far from over.

Elderly Americans are now officially in the crosshairs with the New York Times publishing a screed targeting their wealth for redistribution. Is this the new Critical Race Theory? How far will the Marxists go?

Muslims in America are now openly bragging about how they are taking over state and local politics by voting as an “Islamic bloc.” NYC is just the first domino.

“Pride Month” began on June 1. Wokeness is still alive and well in the NFL and MLB. But are Americans sick of pride?

On April 9, Tennessee officially designated June as “Nuclear Family Month.”

A four-day pride festival, the largest in the history of the Middle East, is being held at the site of Sodom and Gomorrah along the Dead Sea. Yes, really.

And much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

Senator Ron Johnson was furious at the “mainstream” media for refusing to cover the well-documented horrors associated with the Covid shot and the pandemic. After the news segment, Sam Anthony, CEO and founder of YourNews, joins Newman to break down the decline of the media. He also explains California's "Stop Nick Shirley Act," officially known as Assembly Bill 2624, as an obvious attack on freedom of the press and speech.

Later, Cindy Jenkins, the founder of the Healthcare Accountability Initiative, joins the show to blow the whistle on critical flaws in our healthcare system, focusing on Florida’s “Free Kill Law.” This unbelievable law, used to protect the people and institutions who she says negligently took the life of her daughter, allows doctors and hospitals to kill huge numbers of patients with no repercussions or financial accountability. But pressure is building to overturn it before it spreads!

Finally, Christian documentary superstars Mark and Amber Archer, the founders of Fearless Features, discuss Mark’s new book “Compromised.” The book tells the story of Mark’s enormous Hollywood success—and how he turned his back on God to get WAY off track. Amber shares her story, too—from exotic dancer and drug user to Godly mother and wife. Don’t miss this inspiring true story on how to be free in Christ.

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