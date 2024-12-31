Recent comments on X by U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Co-Chair Vivek Ramaswamy about America’s unmotivated youth and a U.S. “culture of mediocrity” have a lot of truth to them, explained journalist and educator Alex Newman on NTD News.

But the answer to this existential threat is not importing foreigners on visas to take tech jobs. Rather, Americans must stop allowing their children to be indoctrinated and dumbed down in government schools that were designed to do just that, Newman explained.

Watch:

Exploring The Abrahamic Family House: A Temple to World Religion?

Abu Dhabi — A large temple has been erected in the United Arab Emirates called the Abrahamic Family House, which honors the “interfaith” relationship attempting to be kindled between Catholics, Jews, and Muslims, reports journalist Alex Newman.

The construction of the temple was inspired by the 2019 Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, signed by Pope Francis and Ahmed El-Tayeb on behalf of the al-Azhar Mosque.



The structure has sparked controversy among critics as global institutions like the United Nations have long committed to harnessing religions through a false sense of unity to push a global agenda of communism, progressivism, and the man-made climate change narrative.

