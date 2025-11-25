US ALREADY a Police State as NSA Collects ALL, Whistleblower Warns

The United States has already become a police state as the National Security Agency spies on everyone and everything so evildoers and tyrants can control society from top to bottom and target opponents, former NSA technical director turned whistleblower William Binney warned in this explosive interview on Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman.

Binney built unimaginably powerful systems to allow the government to access all communications and sort through them while still protecting the privacy and rights of innocent Americans. Unfortunately, after the September 11 attack, the federal government threw off the shackles and started spying on everyone, all the time. It has gotten so bad that, combined with Artificial Intelligence, liberty is in mortal danger.

For exposing this, Binney was ruthlessly targeted by the Deep State. In fact, twice during the interview, the connection dropped and Binney suggested something suspicious was going on.

However, Binney also said these powerful technologies could be used to expose all of those committing treason against the United States, the Constitution, and the American people. He also said he was willing to help the Trump administration figure it all out.