URGENT: Dr. Malone Warns of “Vaccine Cult” & Effort to “Fix God Gene” With Shots

Dr. Robert Malone updates us on all things MAHA, his work with RFK Jr. at HHS, and how the "vaccine cult" is using mRNA technology to do the unthinkable. Don't miss this explosive exclusive.
Alex Newman
Sep 16, 2025
Scientists and a “corrupted” Big Pharma industry have created a “false idol” and are seeking immortality and even working to “fix the god gene” to prevent people from believing in God with new technologies such as mRNA injections, warned Dr. Robert Malone in this urgent warning with Alex Newman on a special episode of The Sentinel Report.

Blasting the “vaccine cult mindset” that has taken over large swaths of government and industry, Dr. Malone—inventor of key mRNA technology—offers his thoughts on some of the most important issues of the day. Do NOT miss this conversation if you want to know what is coming on healthcare, vaccines, and transhumanism.

DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!

