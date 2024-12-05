Congress just released its Coronavirus report highlighting some of what was already known and dodging key issues while touting the dangerous COVID mRNA injections, but there were some important findings that are now in the official record including on the massive risks of U.S. government-funded “gain of function” research.

Joining Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report to dissect the document is medical superstar Dr. Peter McCullough, the world’s number 1 doctor on social media who was among the first to sound the alarm in the early days of Covid. He offers critical insights into the newly released after-action review from the House Select Committee on Coronavirus while calling for accountability, a recall of all COVID 19 vaccines, and an end to gain of function research.

Additionally, Dr. McCullough and Newman discussed the Supreme Court’s case on transgender “care” for minors, the dangers of this quackery, the ongoing disease X, the government’s ongoing mass slaughter of poultry for “bird flu,” and much more.

