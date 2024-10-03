The United Nations has been occupied planning out your future—a future of censorship, tyranny, global governance, indoctrination of children, and more—explained journalist Alex Newman to Glenn Beck on his hit radio show.

The UN adopted, by consensus, a document titled “Pact for the Future,” shared Newman, who attended the UN’s latest summit in New York City as a correspondent for The New American magazine.

Under the scheme, the UN would be empowered to deal not just with “peace,” but to oversee everything from education and the environment to energy and more. Additionally, the UN has tasked itself with cleaning “informational ecosystems,” a move to solidify the globalist chokehold on news and information.

Listen:

UN ‘Pact for the Future’ Draws Concerns Over CCP Backing

By Alex Newman for The Epoch Times

NEW YORK CITY—The United Nations and its member governments, with strong support from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), adopted a landmark agreement last week to bestow the U.N. with more power and influence in global affairs.

The controversial agreement, known as the Pact for the Future, outlines 56 actions for governments and international institutions to take over the coming years.

Among the key provisions is “transforming global governance” and further empowering international institutions across a range of issues, including “sustainable development and financing for development,” as well as “science, technology and innovation, and digital cooperation.”

The pact includes a Global Digital Compact to restrict “misinformation” and “disinformation” and a Declaration on Future Generations that encompasses the 2030 Agenda climate goals that include the phase-out of fossil fuels.

