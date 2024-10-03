UN “Emergency” Power Grab & Censorship Unmasked: Newman on Glenn Beck
The United Nations is working to censor dissenting voices while positioning itself as the primary decisionmaker during global "crises." Here's what you need to know:
The United Nations has been occupied planning out your future—a future of censorship, tyranny, global governance, indoctrination of children, and more—explained journalist Alex Newman to Glenn Beck on his hit radio show.
The UN adopted, by consensus, a document titled “Pact for the Future,” shared Newman, who attended the UN’s latest summit in New York City as a correspondent for The New American magazine.
Under the scheme, the UN would be empowered to deal not just with “peace,” but to oversee everything from education and the environment to energy and more. Additionally, the UN has tasked itself with cleaning “informational ecosystems,” a move to solidify the globalist chokehold on news and information.
Listen:
UN ‘Pact for the Future’ Draws Concerns Over CCP Backing
By Alex Newman for The Epoch Times
NEW YORK CITY—The United Nations and its member governments, with strong support from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), adopted a landmark agreement last week to bestow the U.N. with more power and influence in global affairs.
The controversial agreement, known as the Pact for the Future, outlines 56 actions for governments and international institutions to take over the coming years.
Among the key provisions is “transforming global governance” and further empowering international institutions across a range of issues, including “sustainable development and financing for development,” as well as “science, technology and innovation, and digital cooperation.”
The pact includes a Global Digital Compact to restrict “misinformation” and “disinformation” and a Declaration on Future Generations that encompasses the 2030 Agenda climate goals that include the phase-out of fossil fuels.
From the Vault
Fed to Blame for Economic Pain as Big Banks Win: Top Economist
JUST THINK: Had the constitutional framers (like their 1600's predecessors) established government and society upon the Bible's immutable/unchanging moral law (including its treaty and border statutes), the US would not be in the UN and UN would not be in the US.
The same for all of the other Constitutional Republic's disastrous international treaties (all of which are part of the supreme law of the land, per Article 6), especially the Treaty with Tripoli signed by President John Adams.
For more on how the Bible's triune and integral moral law (the Ten Commandments and their respective statutes and judgments) apply and should be implemented as the law of the land, see free online book "Law & Kingdom: Their Relevance Under the New Covenant" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/law-kingdomFrame.html
Then "A Biblical Constitution: A Scriptural Replacement for Secular Government."
See also Chapter 9 "Article 6: The Supreme Law of the Land" of free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html
Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."
beware the who pandemic treaty is far from dead in the water as many believe in fact its coming back much sooner than we think check out the james roguski substack for the details..also go to citizengo.org and scroll down till you find a petition..stop thev who,s acccelerated push to finalise the pandemic treaty....read it carefully to understand juat how serious things really are..its a worldwide petition it can be signed and reshared widely worldwide from any country in the world..that said dont waste your time using you tube/twitter/gestapo book who you can be sure will censor and suppress it...it currently has over 268000 signatures