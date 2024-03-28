The United Nations is peddling global totalitarian technocracy under the guise of its 2030 Agenda “Sustainable Development Goals” (SDGs), warned international journalist Alex Newman on this 1-year anniversary program of In Focus with Alison Steinberg on One America News (OAN).

The controversial UN plan calls for national and global wealth redistribution, indoctrination of all children into the UN’s dangerous ideologies, various “healthcare” schemes for everyone on Earth, and so much more, Newman explained. It must be resisted, he added. Don’t miss this must-see interview.

Get shareable video link HERE.

What’s at Stake at the World Health Assembly in May

At the end of May 2024, the World Health Assembly will vote on two instruments that, if passed and implemented, would usher in a digital gulag from which there will be no escape.

If the World Health Organization (WHO) gets its way, it can take over your healthcare in case of a pandemic, including mask mandates, forced vaccination, quarantines, and lockdowns. It will require a massive surveillance state using digital IDs, which will track nearly every aspect of your life, and if you step out of line, it can be used to sever you from your bank account and credit card.

It is urgent that people wake up to the fact that we are dangerously close to losing our national sovereignty and personal medical freedom. Once these are lost, getting them back will be nearly impossible.

Alex Newman informs the public about the WHO’s tyrannical reforms and what citizens can do to stop them.

Get shareable video link of Alex’s clip HERE. Watch the full webinar HERE.

Videos

DeSantis Settles with LGBT Lobby Neutering Bill Protecting Children from LGBT Indoctrination

Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report

March 26, 2024

Proof of America’s Biblical Foundation: Alex Newman

Presentation by Alex Newman

March 25, 2024

Grandparents: Get Off the Golf Course and Save Your Grandkids!

Lindell TV: The Sentinel Report

March 21, 2024

Why the U.S. Must Exit the United Nations and How YOU Can Help

Liberty Sentinel Short Film

March 21, 2024

The MOST Dangerous Threat to Faith, Family & Freedom

Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson

March 20, 2024

Articles

Big Ed Freaks Over Homeschool Mom Running for NC Superintendent

FreedomProject Media

March 27, 2024

RINOs Demand ‘Unity’ Amid Their Latest Budget Cave

The Liberty Sentinel

March 25, 2024

In Case You Missed It (From the Vault)

How Public Schools Have Corrupted America: Roger Stone & Alex Newman

The Stone Zone

February 7, 2024

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.