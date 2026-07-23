United Nations Claims All Must Fight “Climate Change”
The UN just declared that every nation has a legal duty to obey its climate agenda—or face the consequences.
Reports about the death of climate alarmism have been greatly exaggerated. In fact, obeying United Nations climate decrees is now officially “international law.” At least that is what two key UN entities and more than 140 national governments would like humanity to believe.
In one of the most consequential developments yet for the global climate movement, the UN General Assembly voted to formally endorse and “operationalize” a 2025 ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declaring that governments are legally obligated to combat climate change.
Supporters hailed the move as a historic victory for “climate justice.” Critics blasted it as a brazen assault on national sovereignty, self-government, affordable energy, and constitutional government.
The major UN move came even as U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration were stepping up their war on the “climate change” machine. But the U.S. government’s vigorous opposition was not enough to stop the UN’s power grab.
In one of its most breathtaking rulings, the ICJ — also known as the “World Court” or “World Supreme Court” — ruled July 23, 2025 that all governments have a legal duty to protect “human rights” and fight “global warming” by restricting emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2). Officially, it was “advisory.” But on May 20 this year, the governments of the world, acting through the UN, voted to give it real force.
Among other elements, the new resolution charges the UN boss with advancing “compliance” with the court’s controversial decision. It also purports to interfere with the sovereign authority of governments to set their own policies on issues such as energy, the environment, and even immigration, multiple governments warned.
The UN chief was enthusiastic about it, though. “The world’s highest court has spoken,” gushed UN Secretary-General António Guterres, a longtime Socialist Party operative. “Today, the General Assembly has answered.”
In a May 20 statement welcoming the General Assembly vote, Guterres described its resolution as “a powerful affirmation of international law, climate justice, science and the responsibility of states to protect people from the escalating climate crisis.”
Critics argued that the vote, which passed with 141 governments and tyrants in favor versus eight against and 28 abstentions, represents yet another brazen power grab by globalist forces. The UN General Assembly, or UNGA, has been described by top UN officials as the “Parliament of Humanity.”
The UN resolution seeks to transform the opinion of the so-called World Supreme Court into a de facto legal weapon against national sovereignty, hydrocarbon energy, economic freedom, and, ultimately, human prosperity, opponents argued.
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Seems like the world has gone mad. I feel like we are doing a hang by the seat of your pants entry from outer space. Climate change? Of course it does, that is the nature of climate. It’s like flipping a coin and saying that it will be either heads or tails.
We have heard the failed alarmist predictions for long enough now to know that these doomsayers
have zero credibility, NONE.
The UN is trying to introduce a globalist government, just like their predecessor, The League of Nations. Bankrupting the West is the plan while turning a blind eye to the likes of
China with their environmental and human rights abuses.
The best thing that could happen to this world is for the UN to crash and burn to a crisp. The things that they should try to do they either ignore or worse, take the wrong side as they do with Israel.
The secret speech Epoch times had posted shows the true colors of what we are witnessing. "Human rights are just living rights" Look at Europe denying air conditioning for those who seek it or one of the P.M's I believe had seen an air conditioner from a back alley or back yard and pursued them in removing it.
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/climate-change-scare-tool-to-destroy-capitalism/
2/2015 Prior to Paris agreement. Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.'s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted that the goal of environmental activists is not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism. "This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution," she said. Referring to a new international treaty environmentalists hope will be adopted at the Paris climate change conference later this year, she added: "This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history." Cato economist Dan Mitchell: Making the world look at their right hand while they choke developed economies with their left. Pelosi's Earth Summit via Maurice Strong: What if a small group of world leaders were to conclude that the principal risk to the Earth comes from the actions of the rich countries? In order to save the planet, the group decides: Isn't the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse?
They need to be dismantled along with their NGO's.