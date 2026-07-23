Reports about the death of climate alarmism have been greatly exaggerated. In fact, obeying United Nations climate decrees is now officially “international law.” At least that is what two key UN entities and more than 140 national governments would like humanity to believe.

In one of the most consequential developments yet for the global climate movement, the UN General Assembly voted to formally endorse and “operationalize” a 2025 ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declaring that governments are legally obligated to combat climate change.

Supporters hailed the move as a historic victory for “climate justice.” Critics blasted it as a brazen assault on national sovereignty, self-government, affordable energy, and constitutional government.

The major UN move came even as U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration were stepping up their war on the “climate change” machine. But the U.S. government’s vigorous opposition was not enough to stop the UN’s power grab.

In one of its most breathtaking rulings, the ICJ — also known as the “World Court” or “World Supreme Court” — ruled July 23, 2025 that all governments have a legal duty to protect “human rights” and fight “global warming” by restricting emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Officially, it was “advisory.” But on May 20 this year, the governments of the world, acting through the UN, voted to give it real force.

Among other elements, the new resolution charges the UN boss with advancing “compliance” with the court’s controversial decision. It also purports to interfere with the sovereign authority of governments to set their own policies on issues such as energy, the environment, and even immigration, multiple governments warned.

The UN chief was enthusiastic about it, though. “The world’s highest court has spoken,” gushed UN Secretary-General António Guterres, a longtime Socialist Party operative. “Today, the General Assembly has answered.”

In a May 20 statement welcoming the General Assembly vote, Guterres described its resolution as “a powerful affirmation of international law, climate justice, science and the responsibility of states to protect people from the escalating climate crisis.”

Critics argued that the vote, which passed with 141 governments and tyrants in favor versus eight against and 28 abstentions, represents yet another brazen power grab by globalist forces. The UN General Assembly, or UNGA, has been described by top UN officials as the “Parliament of Humanity.”

The UN resolution seeks to transform the opinion of the so-called World Supreme Court into a de facto legal weapon against national sovereignty, hydrocarbon energy, economic freedom, and, ultimately, human prosperity, opponents argued.

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