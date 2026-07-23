The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Dan Mayoh's avatar
Dan Mayoh
17h

Seems like the world has gone mad. I feel like we are doing a hang by the seat of your pants entry from outer space. Climate change? Of course it does, that is the nature of climate. It’s like flipping a coin and saying that it will be either heads or tails.

We have heard the failed alarmist predictions for long enough now to know that these doomsayers

have zero credibility, NONE.

The UN is trying to introduce a globalist government, just like their predecessor, The League of Nations. Bankrupting the West is the plan while turning a blind eye to the likes of

China with their environmental and human rights abuses.

The best thing that could happen to this world is for the UN to crash and burn to a crisp. The things that they should try to do they either ignore or worse, take the wrong side as they do with Israel.

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SW's avatar
SW
18h

The secret speech Epoch times had posted shows the true colors of what we are witnessing. "Human rights are just living rights" Look at Europe denying air conditioning for those who seek it or one of the P.M's I believe had seen an air conditioner from a back alley or back yard and pursued them in removing it.

https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/climate-change-scare-tool-to-destroy-capitalism/

2/2015 Prior to Paris agreement. Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.'s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted that the goal of environmental activists is not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism. "This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution," she said. Referring to a new international treaty environmentalists hope will be adopted at the Paris climate change conference later this year, she added: "This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history." Cato economist Dan Mitchell: Making the world look at their right hand while they choke developed economies with their left. Pelosi's Earth Summit via Maurice Strong: What if a small group of world leaders were to conclude that the principal risk to the Earth comes from the actions of the rich countries? In order to save the planet, the group decides: Isn't the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse?

They need to be dismantled along with their NGO's.

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