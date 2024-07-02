The war on farmers waged by globalist would-be tyrants has been raging for well over a decade under various pretexts, but the ultimate objective is total control of humanity, explained investigative journalist Alex Newman in this presentation to America’s independent ranchers at the R-CALF convention in June of 2024. It all goes back to the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and the powers behind them.

Newman, who has been on the front lines of exposing this agenda, shows how the “net-zero” schemes and all of the other justifications are merely an excuse to centralize control of the food supply. If not stopped, the food crisis that is already wreaking havoc around the world will continue getting worse. But Newman ends with encouragement and concrete action plans to push back.

Get shareable video link HERE.

What Paid Subscribers Are Saying

"Met you on the recent prophecy cruise. Loved your talks and appreciate your insights and ministry."

"Think you are spot on in all your research and agree with what you are doing."

"I saw you interviewed by Frank Gaffney at Secure America TV"

Globalism Defined: Terms and Players + WHO Power Grab Exposed

Globalism is the undermining of national sovereignty and personal liberty, explains investigative journalist and senior editor for The New American magazine Alex Newman on Securing America with Frank Gaffney.

Newman, who has exposed the globalist cabal for years, shares what globalism is, who the key players behind the movement are, and what they are currently scheming in this must-see interview.

Get shareable video link HERE.

US-Dominated World Order is Over, Warns Geopolitical Analyst

The so-called unipolar world order dominated by the United States has “ended” and the world is entering a new period of potentially great conflict, warned leading Budapest-based geopolitical analyst Zoltán Koskovics at Hungary’s Center for Fundamental Rights in this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman.

“The era of American dominance is over,” he said, suggesting U.S. foreign policy was to blame for the development. This will lead to great and small conflicts. With the U.S. severely weakened and in decline as the leader of the Western world, Koskovics said Hungary and other nations were being forced to examine a new type of “more open” foreign policy that is defensive in nature.

In the interview, Koskovics also details the Hungarian government’s thinking on a range of issues including immigration, the role of government, and more as Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to take the rotating presidency of the European Council. The main agenda will be to “Make Europe Great Again” by reining in bureaucratic stifling of economic competitiveness.

With the backdrop of the recent elections to the so-called European “Parliament,” the Hungarian geopolitical expert ridiculed U.S. media misinformation about the “far right.” However, he also explains the fact that conservative parties—especially in nations such as France—performed very well. Their goal is not Nazism, but the preservation of the nation state and Western heritage. ​