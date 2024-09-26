UN Takeover Happening While American Media Looks the Other Way
The U.S. currently has the best shot its ever had to exit the United Nations; however, the UN just had a massive summit where they adopted "The Pact for the Future." Here's what you need to know:
Award-winning journalist Alex Newman, author of the popular book Deep State: The Invisible Government Behind The Scenes, has been warning of plans by the United Nations for total tyrannical control of your life. This past weekend at UN headquarters in New York City, all countries sealed the deal to hand over your freedoms. Newman explained to Greg Hunter on USA Watchdog, “This is probably the most important story of the decade. Every world leader was there. Joe Biden was there. Almost every world leader on the planet was there. Every president, king and dictator were all there, and they are all signing what the UN calls the ‘Pact for the Future.’” This, in their own words, is going to morph the United Nations into the “UN 2.0,” Newman shared.
“They are turbocharging the UN. . . . Every area of your life is going to be affected by this agreement,” thundered Newman, who has reported on UN events for over a decade. “Until this was approved, there was not a peep from the fake media in the United States.”
From the Vault
Alex, you would be a great asset to the Trump administration if by Gods grace he should win.
THANK YOU for your professional journalism and being faithful “voice in the wilderness!”
Absolutely. "UN Takeover Happening While American Media Look the Other Way." Plus, when the media looks, bad is good, lies instead of truth, etc.