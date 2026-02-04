UN on Brink of 'Financial Collapse' as Epstein Files Expose MORE Horror

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says the UN is on the brink of financial ruin after President Donald Trump stripped down U.S. involvement in the organization.

“The crisis is deepening, threatening programme delivery and risking financial collapse,” Guterres wrote in a letter dated January 28, “and the situation will deteriorate further in the near future.”

“We have managed difficult periods of unpaid assessed contributions before,” Guterres, the former leader of the Socialist International, continued. “But today’s situation is categorically different. … The current trajectory is untenable.”

The panic comes after President Trump withdrew the U.S. from over 66 globalist conventions, treaties, and organizations, including huge UN groups such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which provides pseudo-science backing the man-made “climate change” hoax, and the UNFCCC, the underlining framework for the climate agenda.

While the panic among globalist leaders is being welcomed by patriots, the threats to sovereignty remain very real. Congress can and should finish the job and defund and withdraw from the UN entirely, argues Alex Newman in this episode of The Sentinel Report. Nothing else will do.

Additionally in this episode, Newman reports on some of the top findings from the latest Epstein file release, including the convicted child sex trafficker’s ties to the Rothschild banking dynasty and Bill Gates, who Epstein claimed in an email contracted an STD. There will be more on the Epstein files in next week’s episode so stay tuned.

Guests Provide Insight on Iran and the Deep State

Joining Newman to discuss the ongoing conflict in Iran is Anni Cyrus, an Iranian-born analyst and expert who fled the dictatorship as a child. Cyrus, who has been following the revolution closely on her Substack, revealed that over 43,000 individuals have died in the conflict so far, with the youngest fatality being as young as four years old.

The uprising is truly the “last battle” for freedom lovers in Iran, Cyrus said. She argued that the U.S. government should not get involved in the revolution, pointing to repeated U.S. failures in foreign intervention. But Americans must pay attention, pray, and support a free Iran.

To conclude the show, Gary Benoit, the editor-in-chief of The New American magazine, joins Newman to discuss the history of the Americanist cause and the Deep State’s worst enemies. His new book, Vanguard of the Americanist Cause, offers crucial insights in the battle to restrain evil and save Christian civilization.

Watch and share this must-see episode of Alex Newman’s The Sentinel Report, airing every Monday at libertysentinel.org, Rumble, YouTube, Banned.video, your favorite podcast platform, multiple streaming services, and various TV and radio station partners across the country.

Since 1997, Classical Conversations has been helping parents like you overcome the obstacles they believe prevent them from homeschooling with confidence. Click the banner above to learn more.