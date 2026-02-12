The Liberty Sentinel

User's avatar
William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
3h

The UniParty of Democrats & RINOs don’t care what the citizens want or if their actions are legal or not because to them “the ends justify the means.”

The “ends” that the UniParty of Democrats and RINOs want is to abolish the USA as an independent sovereign nation, to abolish the U.S. Constitution, and to subordinate Americans under the dictates of the Globalist’s bureaucratic administrators at the UN-WEF.

Divide and Conquer

The UniParty Vs. MAGA

UniParty = Democrats & RINOs

Democrats = Globalist Socialists

RINOs = Internationalist Fascists

MAGA = Nationalist Capitalists

Globalist Socialists seek centralized control over the Global Society.

Internationalist Fascists seek centralized control over the Global Economy.

UN = Globalist Socialists

WEF = Internationalist Fascists

UN + WEF merger in 2019

https://duckduckgo.com/?ia=web&origin=funnel_home_website&t=h_&q=UN+and+WEF+merger+2019

WEF: Winter Davos in Switzerland

WEF: Summer Davos in China

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=WEF%3A++Summer+Davos+in+China&t=h_&ia=web

Daryl Poe's avatar
Daryl Poe
28m

Gates is so creepy even Epstein didn't want to be close to him.

