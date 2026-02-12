The United Nations’ so-called “Sustainable Development Goals” (SDGs) are being sold to the public as a benign effort to end hunger, poverty, and disease. But as Alex Newman explained in a recent interview with Children’s Health Defense, the SDGs are nothing less than the latest iteration of an 80-year-old project to consolidate global power under unelected international bureaucracies — a “master plan for humanity,” as UN leaders themselves described it in 2015.

Adopted unanimously by every UN member government, the SDGs touch virtually every area of life: education, health, energy, the economy, and the environment. Their “window dressing” makes opposition sound heartless — who could be against “ending poverty”? But the reality is far more sinister. Taken as a whole, the SDGs are a blueprint for global totalitarianism, with specialized UN agencies such as UNESCO and the World Health Organization positioned to dictate policy over national governments and individual citizens.

Epstein’s Connection

Even more disturbing is the network of elites and institutions advancing this agenda — and the emerging evidence linking convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to key elements of the operation.

Epstein’s placement in the Trilateral Commission in the early 1990s — reportedly at the invitation of David Rockefeller — raises serious questions. Why would one of the world’s most exclusive globalist policy organizations elevate a 32-year-old financier into a club dominated by senior power brokers?

The answer, Newman argued, is that Epstein’s role went far beyond scandal. He served as a conduit — connecting political figures, financial dynasties, academic institutions, and multinational corporations. He trafficked in secrets, influence, and strategic investments tied to the two great pretexts for global control: climate and public health.

The climate agenda itself, from a scientific standpoint, is riddled with fraud. But as a mechanism for social engineering, it is “positively brilliant.” If people can be convinced that the carbon dioxide they exhale is “pollution,” then every human activity becomes taxable, trackable, and controllable.

In recent years, the UN has merged climate hysteria with pandemic fearmongering. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has even declared climate change the “biggest public health threat,” a claim used to justify global governance and new taxation schemes.

From Rothschild-linked funding to World Economic Forum partnerships and the weaponization of academia, the evidence points to a coordinated effort to build what globalists openly call a “new world order.”

Americans must wake up. The SDGs are not about sustainability. They are about sovereignty — and whether free people will remain free.

