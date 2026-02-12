UN “Master Plan for Humanity” Tied to Epstein Network, Climate Agenda, and Global Control Push
Epstein’s role went far beyond sex scandals. He served as a conduit—connecting political figures, financial dynasties, academic institutions, and multinational corporations. Yet the media is silent.
The United Nations’ so-called “Sustainable Development Goals” (SDGs) are being sold to the public as a benign effort to end hunger, poverty, and disease. But as Alex Newman explained in a recent interview with Children’s Health Defense, the SDGs are nothing less than the latest iteration of an 80-year-old project to consolidate global power under unelected international bureaucracies — a “master plan for humanity,” as UN leaders themselves described it in 2015.
Adopted unanimously by every UN member government, the SDGs touch virtually every area of life: education, health, energy, the economy, and the environment. Their “window dressing” makes opposition sound heartless — who could be against “ending poverty”? But the reality is far more sinister. Taken as a whole, the SDGs are a blueprint for global totalitarianism, with specialized UN agencies such as UNESCO and the World Health Organization positioned to dictate policy over national governments and individual citizens.
Epstein’s Connection
Even more disturbing is the network of elites and institutions advancing this agenda — and the emerging evidence linking convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to key elements of the operation.
Epstein’s placement in the Trilateral Commission in the early 1990s — reportedly at the invitation of David Rockefeller — raises serious questions. Why would one of the world’s most exclusive globalist policy organizations elevate a 32-year-old financier into a club dominated by senior power brokers?
The answer, Newman argued, is that Epstein’s role went far beyond scandal. He served as a conduit — connecting political figures, financial dynasties, academic institutions, and multinational corporations. He trafficked in secrets, influence, and strategic investments tied to the two great pretexts for global control: climate and public health.
The climate agenda itself, from a scientific standpoint, is riddled with fraud. But as a mechanism for social engineering, it is “positively brilliant.” If people can be convinced that the carbon dioxide they exhale is “pollution,” then every human activity becomes taxable, trackable, and controllable.
In recent years, the UN has merged climate hysteria with pandemic fearmongering. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has even declared climate change the “biggest public health threat,” a claim used to justify global governance and new taxation schemes.
From Rothschild-linked funding to World Economic Forum partnerships and the weaponization of academia, the evidence points to a coordinated effort to build what globalists openly call a “new world order.”
Americans must wake up. The SDGs are not about sustainability. They are about sovereignty — and whether free people will remain free.
Watch this packed interview:
The UniParty of Democrats & RINOs don’t care what the citizens want or if their actions are legal or not because to them “the ends justify the means.”
The “ends” that the UniParty of Democrats and RINOs want is to abolish the USA as an independent sovereign nation, to abolish the U.S. Constitution, and to subordinate Americans under the dictates of the Globalist’s bureaucratic administrators at the UN-WEF.
Divide and Conquer
The UniParty Vs. MAGA
UniParty = Democrats & RINOs
Democrats = Globalist Socialists
RINOs = Internationalist Fascists
MAGA = Nationalist Capitalists
Globalist Socialists seek centralized control over the Global Society.
Internationalist Fascists seek centralized control over the Global Economy.
UN = Globalist Socialists
WEF = Internationalist Fascists
UN + WEF merger in 2019
https://duckduckgo.com/?ia=web&origin=funnel_home_website&t=h_&q=UN+and+WEF+merger+2019
WEF: Winter Davos in Switzerland
WEF: Summer Davos in China
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=WEF%3A++Summer+Davos+in+China&t=h_&ia=web
Gates is so creepy even Epstein didn't want to be close to him.