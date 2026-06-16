The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8h

What a fricking turd show the UN is.

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T-Bone36#'s avatar
T-Bone36#
7h

My grandma would just say: Go jump in a lake - nobody cares anymore what you say.

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