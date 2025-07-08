The United Nations and its “human rights” bureaucracy are unhappy with American education — especially President Trump’s policies and proposals.

Instead of local or parental control, the UN is pushing for radical changes: more federal power, less educational choice, government oversight of all private schools, and the promotion of radical globalist/feminist/LGBT/environmentalist indoctrination in the classroom — all at taxpayer expense.

The UN investigation also called for education to be redefined globally as a UN-backed “human right.” The implications are hard to overstate.

How an America-First Christian Took Over Michigan GOP

Many Americans falsely believe political corruption is just about money and power, but it is actually about achieving a global system at odds with the U.S. Constitution and biblical principles, explained former Michigan GOP chair Kristina Karamo in an exclusive interview with The New American’s Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. The wake-up call for Americans is realizing that many Republicans serve as controlled opposition. Some of those operatives may even be among you, she warned.

But the answer to the crisis is not apathy, according to Karamo, who ran for secretary of state in Michigan and won the Republican primary in 2022. Rather, Christians and constitutionalists must double down, taking over the Republican Party apparatus to avoid elevating candidates who have a “schizophrenic relationship with the Constitution.” This requires a highly educated, moral, and devoted population that will commit to serving locally. The Bible has the answers required, said Karamo, who hosts the Karamo report podcast and has a masters’ degree in apologetics.