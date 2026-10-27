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William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
22m

The Rise of Global Governance

by Henry Lamb

https://www.iatp.org/sites/default/files/Global_Governance_Why_How_When.htm

Henry Lamb on YouTube

https://duckduckgo.com/?ia=web&origin=funnel_home_website&t=h_&q=Henry+Lamb+on+YouTube%C2%A0

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William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
24m

The Wildlands Project is the foundation for the UN 30x30:

Wildlands Project co-author Reed Noss explains that in the core, corridor and buffer areas, “The collective needs of non-human species must take precedence over the needs and desires of humans.” The Wildlands Project is the master plan for both Agenda 21 and the Biodiversity Treaty, and represents a grandiose design to transform at least half the land area of the continental United States into an immense “eco-park” cleansed of modern industry and private property.

The Wildlands concept is largely the work of Dave Foreman, the principal founder of the eco-terrorist group Earth First! and a former member of the board of the Sierra Club. Foreman describes the Wildlands Project as an effort to “tie the North American continent into a single Biodiversity Preserve.” Foreman summarizes Wildlands as “a bold attempt to grope our way back to 1492” — that is, to repeal a half-millennium of Western civilization, with its unique blessings of material prosperity, technological progress, private property and individual rights. Indeed, the vision statement of the Wildlands Project is stunning in scope….

https://nwri.org/the-wildlands-project/background-on-the-wildlands-project/

https://nwri.org/the-wildlands-project/

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