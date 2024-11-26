COP 'til You Drop: UN “climate” convention center in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photograph: Andrew Muller

By Alex Newman

BAKU, Azerbaijan — After two weeks of negotiations at the 29th annual United Nations “climate” summit, the UN and its member governments agreed to rules for a global “carbon market” led by the global body. The scheme will put a price on emissions of the gas of life, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), and allow carbon credits to be traded. UN bosses called it a “base to build on.”

The final deal, inked over the weekend, also saw Western governments pledge $1.3 trillion per year in “climate” wealth transfers by 2035. The money for Third World kleptocracies and climate profiteers will come from what remains of the middle class in the West. These reparations are to compensate for “loss and damage” supposedly caused by Western CO 2 , the UN claims.

Top UN Environmentalist Mangles Bible & Facts to Push ‘Green’ Scam

The United Nations’ former Environment Executive Director and Under-Secretary-General contorted the Bible, common sense, and data to push climate alarmism in an exclusive interview with The New Americans’ Alex Newman at the COP29 “climate” summit in Azerbaijan. Erik Solheim, a Norwegian politician who associated with the Socialist Left Party and its youth branch, the Socialist Youth, spoke to The New American at the United Nations’ Faith Pavilion, encouraging spiritual leaders across the globe to radicalize their congregations to buy into man-made global warming.

