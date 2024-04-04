By Alex Newman

Dozens of national governments are joining with the United Nations and billionaire population-control fanatic Bill Gates on a global program to impose “digital public infrastructure” (DPI) on their citizens within five years. This “DPI” includes central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), digital identification, comprehensive data systems, and more, all functional across national borders.

The new scheme, unveiled late last year and moving ahead rapidly, is known as “50 in 5” because 50 governments expect to have the Orwellian “digital infrastructure” of tyranny in place within five years. Almost a dozen governments, including numerous corrupt kleptocracies and socialist regimes, have volunteered their populations to serve as “First Mover” countries so far.

Real Agenda Behind War on Family, Trans Mania

The war on family being pursued by evildoers, including the explosion of transgender mania at every level, is about restructuring society and moving toward a tyrannical global order, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman on this episode of Behind The Deep State. In fact, from the very beginning, advocates of the sexualization of children understood that breaking down the family would help bring about totalitarian government and Marxism. Now, evildoers are working to capture the hearts and minds of children and drive a wedge into their families at the earliest possible ages.

ALERT: Alex Newman’s The Sentinel Report Hits Primetime

Alex Newman’s show, The Sentinel Report, has moved to Lindell TV’s 8:00 PM Central primetime slot. You can catch the new hour-long show for free on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:00-9:00 PM Central on Lindell TV. All episodes are published at libertysentinel.org after airing.

Biden's Easter Turns Trans Plus How SCOTUS Has Trashed the Constitution

