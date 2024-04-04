UN & Bill Gates Behind “Digital Public Infrastructure” for Global Control
50 governments expect to have an Orwellian “digital infrastructure” of tyranny in place within five years, and Bill Gates and the UN are working to get it done. Here's what you need to know...
By Alex Newman
Dozens of national governments are joining with the United Nations and billionaire population-control fanatic Bill Gates on a global program to impose “digital public infrastructure” (DPI) on their citizens within five years. This “DPI” includes central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), digital identification, comprehensive data systems, and more, all functional across national borders.
The new scheme, unveiled late last year and moving ahead rapidly, is known as “50 in 5” because 50 governments expect to have the Orwellian “digital infrastructure” of tyranny in place within five years. Almost a dozen governments, including numerous corrupt kleptocracies and socialist regimes, have volunteered their populations to serve as “First Mover” countries so far.
Real Agenda Behind War on Family, Trans Mania
The war on family being pursued by evildoers, including the explosion of transgender mania at every level, is about restructuring society and moving toward a tyrannical global order, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman on this episode of Behind The Deep State. In fact, from the very beginning, advocates of the sexualization of children understood that breaking down the family would help bring about totalitarian government and Marxism. Now, evildoers are working to capture the hearts and minds of children and drive a wedge into their families at the earliest possible ages.
I really, really want to see this evil guy arrested and jailed for life. He is a bioterrorist
I’ll never understand why so many people will vote for Socialist Democrats & Fascist RINOs who want to abolish the US Constitution and subordinate themselves to the Globalist’s UN-WEF SDG/ESG/DEI dictates.
A glimpse into the Globalist’s Dystopia:
No more personal property ownership.
No more suburbs with single-family homes.
People corralled into 15-Minute “Pack & Stack” Smart Cities.
Mandatory Digital I.D.
Central Bank Digital Currency.
Social Credit Score System.
Surveillance 24/7/365.
Censorship
Restricted foods and diets.
Mandatory vaccinations (eugenics).
Genocide through encouragement of unrestricted abortion on demand, encouragement of homosexuality and transgenderism (especially female-to-male) to prevent pregnancy, and encouragement of suicide/euthanasia.
I just don’t understand why anybody would freely choose Enslavement over Liberty, Permissions over Rights, Austerity over Prosperity, Misery over Happiness, and Death over Life?
https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/who-are-the-globalist-fascist-oligarchy?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
What is Trumpism Vs Progressivism?
https://open.substack.com/pub/william3n4z2/p/what-is-trumpism-vs-progressivism?r=1kb28q&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web