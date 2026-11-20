The United Nations’ Agenda 2030 represents a dangerous blueprint for global tyranny masquerading as a humanitarian initiative, investigative journalist Alex Newman warned during an explosive interview with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax prime time TV.

Newman has investigated the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for more than a decade, and even wrote the first critical article about them in the American press: “UN Agenda 2030: A Recipe for Global Socialism,” published in The New American magazine.

In this fresh interview, Alex explained that beneath the appealing promises to eliminate poverty and hunger lies a radical scheme to redistribute wealth, indoctrinate children, undermine national sovereignty, and dramatically expand government control over virtually every aspect of human life.

The agenda, he warned, borrows heavily from Marxist ideology, including government direction of production and consumption. Far from being an innocent effort to improve the world, Newman described the UN scheme as a recipe for “global totalitarianism,” warning that the supposedly benevolent goals provide a pretext for an unprecedented assault on individual liberty and free markets.

Newman also warns of a coming “polycrisis,” including the possibility of devastating cyberattacks, and the disturbing parallels with preparations preceding COVID-19. He highlighted the World Economic Forum’s warnings about a potential “cyber pandemic” and the infamous Event 201 pandemic simulation organized before COVID struck.

President Donald Trump’s efforts to dismantle the architecture of global governance offer an important start on defending American sovereignty, Newman explained. He also praised the administration’s moves so far against UN institutions and international agreements, including UNESCO and the UN climate regime.

However, after speaking with multiple GOP members of the U.S. House and Senate about what’s going on, Newman warned that Congress has done nothing to codify these wins. For them to survive into the future, lawmakers must urgently enshrine these victories into federal law. Without that, future administrations will reverse it all.

With the UN’s 2030 deadline rapidly approaching, Newman also predicted that the globalist establishment would simply unveil another sweeping 15-year plan when its existing “window dressing” promises inevitably go unfulfilled. That next 15-year scheme will further usurp control from nations and people.

Indeed, Newman argued, many of the utopian objectives were never realistically achievable in the first place. Their real utility is providing justification for the accumulation of ever-greater power. “It’s a blank check on your freedom and your money,” he said.

The stakes could hardly be higher. Americans must resist evil and the globalist agenda, defend their God-given liberties, and insist that their elected representatives protect the Constitution and America’s independence from unelected international institutions.