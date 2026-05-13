UFO Files: Aliens Inbound or Demonic Activity?

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

The Department of War releases long-awaited UFO files. What’s inside?

Lots of pastors are saying they were invited to a secret meeting with government officials urging them to prepare their congregations for major disclosures involving UFOs and aliens.

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) went on Joe Rogan last week to discuss the UFO file release and said the aliens are not necessarily demons. We disagree.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speculates on what’s going on: Fallen angels and Nephilim.

General Michael Flynn (ret.) warns of false flag alien events: “Be aware of a false flag ‘alien’ operation by rogue elements inside of the USG.”

Just in time for the midterms, the hantavirus is being peddled by the global elite as a potential new pandemic. The same cast of characters you met during the COVID-19 hysteria are now back, soliciting nations to join the U.N. and the WHO to “save lives!”

And much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

On this explosive episode of Alex Newman’s The Sentinel Report, shocking questions are taking center stage as governments, global institutions, and even religious leaders appear to be preparing society for the possibility of extraterrestrial encounters. It may sound like science fiction, but with growing rhetoric from the White House, Congress, the Pentagon, and the United Nations, Americans must ask: What exactly is happening, and why now?

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At the same time, fear surrounding hantavirus is being elevated in ways eerily reminiscent of the COVID-19 narrative—raising serious concerns about whether another public-health panic is being weaponized ahead of critical political battles. As always, knowledge is power, and understanding these agendas is essential for protecting liberty, faith, and personal sovereignty.

Joining Alex is an outstanding lineup of guests: Senator Joe Nicola breaks down urgent legislative efforts to rein in artificial intelligence before it becomes a tool of tyranny; crypto pioneer Ray Youssef shares vital insights on financial freedom in an era of digital control; Citizens Defending Freedom CEO Colby Wiltse explains how pastors and faith leaders can be equipped to stand boldly for truth; and Sean Tario of MARK37 reveals practical strategies to secure your smartphone and defend your privacy against growing surveillance threats.

From AI and digital currency to spiritual warfare and personal freedom, this power-packed episode delivers the critical information you need to stay informed, prepared, and ready for the battles ahead. Buckle up—this is one broadcast you cannot afford to miss.

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