Is Tylenol Safe? Not With Vaccines! Scientist Drops Bombshell + Top Fauci Minion Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy

Is there a connection between Tylenol and autism—and has the medical establishment been too quick to dismiss the evidence?

Renowned scientist Dr. William Parker, author of Tylenol and Autism, joins Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report for a deep dive into one of the most consequential and controversial medical debates facing American families.

Dr. Parker lays out the evidence pointing toward an association between acetaminophen exposure and autism. Mainstream medicine has gotten the science wrong, he says, addressing the enormous question facing parents: Why aren’t families being warned?

Meanwhile, a top deputy of Dr. Fauci PLEADED GUILTY after admitting to a conspiracy to conceal federal COVID records from the American people. He could face years in prison. What does this reveal about efforts to keep COVID-era government communications away from public scrutiny? And who will be next to face justice—if anyone?

The news gets even wilder.

On this week’s Sentinel Report, we break down those stories and more, including:

Axios teams up with OpenAI to fund local news powered by AI to train AI models. What does this mean for the future of journalism?

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) admits that their goal is to overthrow the U.S. Constitution. We’ve got the video!

Radical socialist Angie Dixon, a Florida state representative, wins long shot bid for Democrat nomination for Senate. When not shouting through a bullhorn on the House floor, she brags about taking her children to drag shows. “It's wholesome entertainment!” she says.

Footage of a Drag Queen show released by TheBlaze features vicious mocking of the horrific assassination and martyrdom of Charlie Kirk. This is a spiritual battle.

In Destin, Florida, a 17-ton artificial reef, the Charlie Kirk Memorial Reef, was dropped in the Gulf on Aug. 19 in Kirk’s honor just two miles off Henderson Beach.

Former senior NIAID adviser David Morens admitted to conspiring to hide federal records from the American people. Morens worked to evade federal recordkeeping requirements and conceal communications related to the COVID pandemic. Now, he has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit offenses and defraud the United States. He faces up to five years in prison.

Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, admits to working for Deep State boss George Soros and reveals their connection while downplaying it.

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Gary Meredith, a writer for the Christian apologetics website GotQuestions, joins Alex to explain why Christians cannot simply abandon the political battlefield. Using his latest book, Bibles and Ballots: Ten Biblical Reasons Christians Must Engage in Politics, as a guide, Meredith explains why Christians cannot simply abandon the political battlefield.

Then, Dr. William Parker joins the show to overview how Tylenol is connected to autism and what parents must know.

Finally, former NHL player for the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, and Minnesota Wild, Dr. Dave Jones, joins Newman to discuss Christian endurance. The author of Plan to Win: How to Manage Your Fear, Lust, Anger Pride While Building Your Christian Organization, Jones exposes the enemies within—fear, lust, anger, and pride—and explains how Christians can defeat them before they destroy their families, ministries, businesses, and calling.

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