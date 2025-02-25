Senator Mike Lee of Utah and Congressman Chip Roy of Texas reintroduced legislation that would completely remove United States funding and involvement from the United Nations. With President Donald Trump, who has already taken steps to pull back from the globalist organization, there is a historic opportunity to get this done.

Arguments for withdrawal are vast. Just consider the thousands of accusations against United Nations “peacekeeping” troops over the last decade alleging rape and sexual abuse of women and children. Uncovered through an investigation by the Associated Press, the 2,000 accusations — almost none of which resulted in anyone being punished — are just the tip of a massive iceberg of horror, the fruits of an evil organization run by evil forces.

Americans right now have the best opportunity in generations to get the United States out of the UN and the UN out of the United States. It will take hard work and a great deal of effort. But setting the globalist establishment back by decades while preserving American freedom and independence is well worth the price.

Alex Newman recently broke down these developments on The Sentinel Report:

Below is a small sampling of Alex Newman’s years of reporting on the immoral and un-American activities of the United Nations.

TSA Must Go Away: How Digital IDs & Searches Squelch Freedom

In addition to being an unconstitutional entity, DHS' Transportation Security Administration must be abolished, argues travel expert. Citizens also must push back against Real I.D.

Travelers beware! Digital identification and TSA searches are a gross violation of Americans’ privacy, security, and liberty, argues travel expert Edward Hasbrouck on The Liberty Report with journalist and host Alex Newman.

Hasbrouck, who won the Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism Award, highlighted the dangers of the digital ID system, which he described as a significant step towards an "aggregated, outsourced, privatized national database" capable of sweeping surveillance and control. Resisting this push for digitized identification is key to maintaining privacy and freedom, Hasbrouck and Newman conveyed.

While most Americans put their heads down and submit to excessive searches, scans, and pat-downs, it is time for travelers to rally around the dismantling of the TSA and the cancelation of the Real ID mandate. Learn more:

Exposing Threats: Global Digital Surveillance & Government-Controlled “Education”

Globalist oligarchs have been making moves to install a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that would eradicate cash and allow for global surveillance and control of all transactions, explains journalist Alex Newman on The Hamilton Corner for American Family Radio.

In this thought-provoking conversation, Hamilton and Newman also discuss the liberty-first approach to school choice and the Department of Education, pushing the truth that government should have no place in the upbringing of youth, as parents and local communities must have the control.

