Biolabs Were REAL! Iran War Over? Social Security Nearly Empty. UK Digital ID

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

Has Trump finally come to a deal with Iran to end the war? Details and questions.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reveals that U.S. officials have been funding biolabs across the world, including in Ukraine, proving yet another "conspiracy theory” correct.

In the U.K. digital IDs are ramping up under the guise of “protecting childrne,” as far-left Prime Minister Keir Starmer bans social media for everyone under 16. We hate to say “we told you so.”

New report from Social Security trustees says the fund will be EMPTY in 6 years after politicians looted it. Nobody is going to like the options, but kicking the can down the road can’t continue as there is no more road.

New allegation: FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino allegedly said Trump shut down the investigation into his own attempted assassination in Butler, PA. Really?

A left-wing activist federal judge ordered the Trump administration to restore propagandistic signs and exhibits related to race, climate change, and other contentious historical topics at America’s national parks and monuments across the country.

The Big Cheat: Spencer Pratt loses LA mayor race over statistical impossibility as voter fraud becomes ever-more brazen across California.

All that and much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

Joining the show to shed light on the latest headlines are Christian pro-life advocate, speaker, and White Rose Resistance founder Seth Gruber, to discuss the cultural and political implications of “Pride Month” and the ongoing battle over abortion. Pointing to an incredible study about what happens when cultures embrace “free love,” he says America is fast approaching ruin. Citing his new book, Gruber says the choice is “Christ or Chaos.” But it’s not too late, he says.

Also appearing on this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report is Certified Financial Fiduciary Andrew Winnett, founder of Renegade Retirement, examining the little-known truth behind SpaceX’s massive IPO, the continued juicing of the stock market, and what he sees as the looming crisis facing the U.S. government’s financial situation. Even more importantly, Winnett discusses his new documentary exposing the “Great Taking” to steal your financial assets—and what you can do to protect yourself.

Finally, with the eyes of Republicans nationwide on the (semi)-Free State of Florida, the Sentinel team speaks with 3 of the 4 leading contenders for governor. They share excerpts from interviews they conducted recently with Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, former House Speaker Paul Renner, and firebrand businessman James Fishback. Newman and Muller break down Florida’s increasingly competitive and heated gubernatorial race, analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading candidates, and review the records of those vying to become the Sunshine State’s next governor.

All this and more on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.

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