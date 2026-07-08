Congress Probes CIA Mind Control as WH Takes on Smithsonian & Assault on Faith

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

Trump says you can’t be a communist and a patriot, continuing his war of words on Marxism that has escalated rapidly in recent weeks.

The Department of Justice issued a book-length, 224-page draft report titled “Religious Liberty Commission.” What’s in it? We break it down.

Trump declines to renew major globalist trade deal with Canada and Mexico (USMCA). Will it go through or finally end?

Congress finally discusses MK Ultra and starts to ask the right questions, but will America learn anything new?

RFK Jr. announces he’s ending emergency liability protection for COVID-19 “vaccine” makers.

Powerful new film Citizen Vigilante released about an American who goes to Europe and starts dealing with Islamist savagery. Some right-wing commentators celebrated the film, but it could be a psy-op to trigger violence.

All that and much more.

Guests Shine Light On the News

Later in the show, don't miss an incredible lineup of guests tackling some of the biggest issues facing America and the world.

Former Iranian Revolutionary Guard member turned Christian leader Mohamad Faridi joins Newman with a powerful firsthand look at Iran, Islam, the evil of the regime, and the hope that only the Gospel can bring.

Then, Lauren Gideon of Classical Conversations exposes the shocking imprisonment of homeschooling parents in Brazil and explains why the global assault on parental rights is accelerating—and why Americans should pay attention.

Sean Patrick Tario of MARK37 breaks down the growing surveillance state, the threat posed by Big Tech, and practical steps you can take to protect your privacy and your freedom.

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And finally, Heritage Foundation Senior Fellow Mike Gonzalez explains the White House's explosive Smithsonian report, the battle over America's history and identity, and what's really at stake in the fight for our nation's future.

All this and more on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.

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A great resource that the Newman family has benefited from is Classical Conversations. Alex serves as a senior fellow there, too.

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Classical Conversation’s home education program covers K-4 to college credit and includes college degree opportunities for parents, as well. The organization believes YOU are the best educator for your student, and works to make the homeschool journey incredible.

Not only does Classical Conversations provide you with a consistent roadmap that you can follow at your own pace, they also connect you with a local homeschool community group. This provides accountability and the support of knowing you are not in this journey alone. Learn more by clicking the banner above.