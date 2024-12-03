President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have sent shockwaves through Washington D.C. as an array of non-establishment appointments upends the old order. From Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the head of Health and Human Services to Kash Patel leading the F.B.I., Donald Trump is appointing political outsiders in key positions to dismantle “the swamp.”

Journalist Alex Newman has interviewed many of Trump's incoming cabinet members over the past few years, asking them a wide variety of tough questions, touching on the border crisis, COVID-19 tyranny, the weaponization of the U.S. legal system, and more. Interviewees include Kash Patel (FBI Director appointee), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (HHS Secretary appointee), Tom Homan (named Border Czar), and Vivek Ramaswamy (named DOGE Co-lead).

Watch:

Morano is a regular guest on Fox News, has worked in US Senate, and has been to almost all of the last 20 UN climate summits. He is the author of The Great Reset: Global Elites and The Permanent Lockdown; Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal is Even Worse Than You Think; and The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change. You can learn more about him HERE.

Why is Walmart Reining in DEI/LGBT Extremism? Alex Newman on NTD News

Walmart’s concerns about legal risks and massive consumer backlash are the primary drivers of its decision to rein in its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and its overt LGBT activism, explained international journalist Alex Newman on NTD News.

