Trump's Cabinet Speaks Out on COVID, the United Nations, & Destroying the Deep State
Over the past few years, journalist Alex Newman has interviewed some of Donald Trump's cabinet appointees on crucial issues, asking questions that no one else would. Here's what they said:
President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks have sent shockwaves through Washington D.C. as an array of non-establishment appointments upends the old order. From Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the head of Health and Human Services to Kash Patel leading the F.B.I., Donald Trump is appointing political outsiders in key positions to dismantle “the swamp.”
Journalist Alex Newman has interviewed many of Trump's incoming cabinet members over the past few years, asking them a wide variety of tough questions, touching on the border crisis, COVID-19 tyranny, the weaponization of the U.S. legal system, and more. Interviewees include Kash Patel (FBI Director appointee), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (HHS Secretary appointee), Tom Homan (named Border Czar), and Vivek Ramaswamy (named DOGE Co-lead).
Watch:
It's been s long road but finally people are at least half awake. I don't think this road to restoration is going to be easy. The Democrats and Globalists are going to pull out all the stops. We now have an awake public and a tough Administration poised to take office. I think the UN, WHO, and a good portion of NGO's should go! This is where influence begins.
A pandemic based on "case count" when no diagnostic test for the mythological virus has EVER existed - including today - nearly 5 years after its "discovery" - the lie was obvious to me from day 1, but I admit, I am a deep analyzer of all things. The absurd part is the use of PCR or antigen tests to begin with. For the slow people out there "COVID" is a myth! It's a mythological virus which is why, to this very day, there is no such thing as a diagnostic test for the mythological virus meaning the myth cannot even be proven to exist much less be tested for! Let me be clear - there was NO pandemic, there was NO novel pathogen, and there is not a going forward virus to be concerned with. All of COVID was a 100% lie. The goal was to kill as many innocent humans as possible. Whether by deadly protocols or by making humanity take a dangerous and deadly DNA viral vector platform gene-based injection. There is no evidence anywhere of “some new virus that requires attention”. The notion that something had spread during the “pandemic phase” was not driven by person-to-person pathogenic spread but by an extremely rapid ramp-up of PCR testing finding increasing numbers of “positive cases”. The best way of insulating us from these is to show that the 'pandemic' was, essentially, a conjuring trick – once the methods of the magicians are revealed, the power of the illusion is lost forever. All one has to do is ask oneself why after 5 years of the COVID narrative is there still not a diagnostic test for the purported virus. The answer of course is that the is no such virus. Many benefited financially, politically and in other ways from the "pandemic" narrative. Do not trust people that discuss COVID as a new disease, a disease that needs to be dealt with, or push any lies surrounding around the psyop. Quit allowing the lie to linger. Fight the lie every single time it is presented.