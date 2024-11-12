By Alex Newman

Climate officials in the Biden administration and around the world are working overtime to “Trump-proof” the United Nations “climate” process ahead of the upcoming UN COP29 summit in Azerbaijan. But despite their best efforts, President-elect Donald Trump’s historic return to power next year is already dramatically shaking up the whole summit and the broader movement it represents.

At the very least, Trump’s well-known hostility to globalism and the “climate scam” will overshadow the alarmism pushed by the UN, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Joe Biden, and many others. Some analysts believe it could even kill the whole movement that rests on an increasingly discredited hypothesis that Trump has repeatedly described as a “dangerous hoax.”

The 2024 United Nations 29th Climate Change Conference—commonly referred to as COP29—will be hosted this month in Baku, Azerbaijan. With the upcoming U.S. election, America’s future climate policies are in question on the global stage.

The Liberty Sentinel’s Alex Newman and Andrew Muller will be on the ground at COP29 interviewing world leaders and gathering crucial intel for The New American magazine.

