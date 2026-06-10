UN in 'Race to Bankruptcy' as Florida Dumps 'Pride' for 'Faith & Family Month'

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

The United Nations is facing one of the most severe financial crises in its history, with the Secretary General saying the outfit is in a “race to bankruptcy” as the U.S. government withholds funding. Will it survive? Should it?

The UN is warning that humanity could be facing a worldwide food crisis that could last for “years”… Who is to blame?

Google’s “Debug” project is requesting federal permission to release up to 32 million modified male mosquitoes in Florida and California over two years, supposedly to help reduce the population … of mosquitoes. Can they be trusted?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the White House are in ongoing talks about the possibility of the U.S. government taking an equity stake in the artificial intelligence company. Is it a bailout by another name?

Are people able to summon UFOs with telepathy? Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) explains what he has been told.

Donald Trump has ordered his incoming Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Bill Pulte, to start purging “Deep State” intel officials from the Obama and Biden administrations.

Pam Bondi admits “redaction errors” were made in Epstein files’ release in a closed session with lawmakers. How many errors? What are they still hiding?

All that and much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

As Pride Month dominates headlines, a growing number of communities are pushing back by recognizing Faith, Family, and Fatherhood Month instead. Seth Tweeddale of Citizens Defending Freedom, who is a key figure behind the push, joins Newman to discuss this movement and what it says about America’s cultural crossroads. Governor DeSantis just issued a proclamation making June “Faith & Family Month”!

On health, Dr. Ron Elfenbein, an emergency medicine physician who was prosecuted by the DOJ for pushing back against the COVID jab, joins to discuss how the weaponization of government against doctors that refused to implement the experimental shot is still ongoing.

Finally, author and Christian apologist Alex McFarland joins the program to examine the debate over the “manosphere,” toxic masculinity, and the crisis of manhood facing modern society. What does authentic, biblical masculinity look like, and why does it matter? McFarland offers essential insights.

All this and more on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.

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