Commies Win Big in NY as Trump Sounds Alarm & 'Conservative' SCOTUS Disappoints

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

President Trump gives one of the most forceful warnings we’ve ever heard on communism, calling commies “godless” and warning that they are attacking Christianity and working to destroy the foundation of America.

The Democratic Socialists of America are staking their claim on New York City, winning big in local elections. Osman Chaudhary, co-chair of the NYC DSA Electoral Working Group, boldly declared, “We control these areas, we won by massive margins.”

NYC Mayor Mamdani’s latest scheme would seize buildings from “bad landlords” and give them to “non-profits” controlled by his radical comrades.

Three sitting judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court challenging the U.S. government’s sanctions on them.

SCOTUS releases whirlwind round of rulings on mail-in voting, immigration, the Federal Reserve, and more.

RFK Jr.: One million “people” with no social security numbers used Obamacare to get subsidized healthcare—massive fraud exposed!

All that and much more.

Guests Shine Light On the News

Another RECORD decline in bees and bee colonies across the United States has experts terrified. Brent Knudsen, the founder of 4RBEES, joins Newman to expose the alarming collapse of global bee populations, why it poses an existential threat to the food supply and public health, and what can be done to reverse the crisis.

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Next, Melanie Kurdys of United States Parents Involved in Education (USPIE) breaks down H.R. 2691, legislation that would abolish the U.S. Department of Education, end federal education programs, and return authority—and funding—to the states.

Finally, former Albanian President and Prime Minister Sali Berisha joins Newman to explains how the Biden regime, working on behalf of George Soros, captured his nation and turned it into a “Soros Republic.” Berisha, the first post-communist leader of Albania, explained the Trump administration’s decision to reverse Biden’s sanctions against him. He also offers insight into Albania’s escalating political turmoil, dubbed the “Flamingo Revolution,” and the ongoing battle against Soros influence in the Balkans.

All this and more on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.

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