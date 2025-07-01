The Trump administration just dealt another blow to the anti-energy, anti-prosperity agenda pursued by the Biden administration underpinned by the man-made “climate change” hypothesis. Under the proposed repeal of previous “climate” regulations on energy production announced this month, many of the power plants targeted for destruction could remain open, and CO 2 would no longer be considered dangerous “pollution.” Naturally, that has the “climate” movement screaming bloody murder.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the effect of the so-called greenhouse gases coming from U.S. energy production using hydrocarbons (or “fossil fuels”) is so small as to be negligible. The agency also pointed out that the CO 2 from power plants is not actually hurting people’s health, contrary to the demonstrably false claims of previous administrations. The latest announcement is part of a suite of two dozen “climate” decrees being eliminated by the administration.

“Soros Republic” Dragged Back into Communism, Former Albanian President Warns

The nation of Albania is being dragged back into communist tyranny thanks to George Soros, the Biden administration’s machinations, narco-gangs and communist operators, warned Albania’s first democratically elected president and now leader of the opposition Sali Berisha in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman.

Dr. Berisha, a professor and cardiac surgeon who has also served as Albania’s prime minister, warned that the United States needs to pay attention to what is happening under the regime of Edi Rama. Sometimes dubbed “Ramaduro” by critics in reference to the parallels with Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro, Rama was brought into power by gangsters, communists, and tyrants.

In fact, as Newman and Berisha discussed in the interview, Rama’s political party, known as the Socialist Party, is the rebranded “Labor Party” that ruled Albania with a brutal iron fist during communist times. This lines up with the revelations of prominent KGB defector Anatoly Golitsyn, who warned that after an engineered collapse of communist governments, the same people would rebrand and remain in power.

Today, Rama is controlling the press and using a weaponized justice system to persecute all who stand against him, Berisha warned, drawing attention to the parallels with what Trump experienced under the Biden administration. Billionaire George Soros and the Biden State Department were critical to bringing this situation to pass, he added.

