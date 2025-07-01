The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T-Bone36#'s avatar
T-Bone36#
1h

Sadly, we live in such a dumbed down society where the vast majority of citizens have no clue about CO2. Only that if Trump is against the bogus “climate change” agenda, all he says and does must be in error. Here we are…

Side note :Over 80% of college grads don’t know the 3 branches of government- by design…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture