Trump Should Do THIS for Epstein Victim Justice

The Epstein files continue to grow more disturbing as the public learns what is being uncovered.

In this episode of Alex Newman’s Sentinel Report, Newman is joined by Stephen Gardner, host of the widely followed Stephen Gardner Show, to break down what we know so far, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s tone-deaf response to Congress’ push for accountability, and what President Trump should do next. The two also discuss Marco Rubio’s significant remarks at the Munich Security Council on the future of Western civilization.

Also on the show: Brian Stivale, who voices the Prophet Samuel in ANGEL Studios’ “DAVID.” The film—an epic, family-friendly production—is breaking records worldwide with standout animation and an even stronger message.

Also in the news segment:

Panic ensues after Trump orders the CIA to give 2020 election intel to ‘Stop The Steal’ lawyer Kurt Olsen.

The Trump administration is working on new nuclear arms control after the new START agreement expired.

The Department of Energy (DOE) under the Trump administration has issued numerous emergency orders to maintain coal plants’ operational capacity over grid security concerns.

Bankrupt: U.S. adds $481 billion to the national debt in three months.

And much more.

