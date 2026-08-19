Trump Shakes Up Vaccine Policy as Election Manipulation & Missile Shortages Rock Washington

President Trump has ordered a sweeping overhaul of childhood vaccine recommendations as explosive new evidence emerges about election-manipulation technology, Venezuelan intelligence, and Smartmatic.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon may be facing a dangerous shortage of missile interceptors as tensions with Iran escalate.

Plus, Massachusetts ignites a new battle over abortion, HHS releases a bombshell report exposed fraud surrounding so-called transgender “care,” and scientists are openly arguing that the world’s population should eventually be cut roughly in half.

On this week’s Sentinel Report, we break down those stories and more, including:

Dr. Fauci was COVERING UP data showing a miscarriage rate of OVER 80% in pregnant women who received mRNA COVID vaccines in their first trimester.

It was effectively an ABORTION SHOT. This is MURDER.

Many pro sports players got fake Covid vax cards. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton confirms Aaron Rodgers was RIGHT: players, coaches, and even executives bought FAKE vax passes to dodge the NFL’s COVID rules.

American missionary Kevin Rideout has been freed and is on his way home! Kevin is a pilot with SIM International and was kidnapped in Niger in October. This is an answer to prayer!

Heidi Beirich, the former chief financial officer for the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), was arrested in California after allegedly overseeing payments to informants embedded in White supremacist groups.

Despite massive spending in the 2025 Virginia gubernatorial race, a gun-control organization backed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg may have left the state with far more modern semiautomatic firearms than there were prior to a short-lived ban.

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Dr. Peter McCullough joins the show to break down the latest vaccine shakeup, the science behind the changes, and what parents and Americans should know moving forward. PLUS: Dr. McCullough argues that so-called gender dysphoria could be a side effect of autism. What does the science actually show? What is changing inside America’s health agencies? And what could it mean for your family? Dr. McCullough brings answers.

Then, entrepreneur and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne joins The Sentinel Report for an explosive discussion about election integrity, foreign interference, and what he describes as a government “limited hangout” surrounding efforts to expose election fraud and manipulation linked to Cuba and Venezuela. What role have foreign governments and operatives allegedly played in election systems and technology? How much do U.S. officials actually know? And are recent disclosures revealing the full story—or only carefully selected pieces of a much larger scandal? Byrne breaks down the evidence surrounding Cuba and Venezuela, explains why he believes Americans still are not getting the complete picture, and discusses what these revelations could mean for U.S. elections, national security, and public confidence in the electoral system.

Finally, as America heads into the midterm elections, are people increasingly afraid to say what they really think? Clinical psychologist and bestselling author Dr. Chloe Carmichael joins Newman to examine the state of free speech, why Americans may feel pressure to stay silent about their political views, and the psychological consequences of living in a society where speaking your mind can come at a cost.

Privacy-focused tech you can trust. Ghost Phones, Tablets & Laptops — plus training, migration support & live help every step of the way. Ditch Big Tech for good. Visit MARK37.COM/LIBERTY

If you have been blessed by our efforts, please support Christian journalism with a tax-deductible donation to the Liberty Sentinel Foundation. Every dollar helps reach more people with news analysis and commentary from a biblical worldview. Thank you!

A great resource that the Newman family has benefited from is Classical Conversations. Alex serves as a senior fellow there, too.

Classical Conversations is a proven Christian homeschool program created by parents for parents. They do this through a Christ-centered and family-friendly approach to homeschooling that makes everything biblical and hospitable, focused on three simple key areas: Classical, Christian and Community.

Classical Conversation’s home education program covers K-4 to college credit and includes college degree opportunities for parents, as well. The organization believes YOU are the best educator for your student, and works to make the homeschool journey incredible.

Not only does Classical Conversations provide you with a consistent roadmap that you can follow at your own pace, they also connect you with a local homeschool community group. This provides accountability and the support of knowing you are not in this journey alone. Learn more by clicking the banner above.