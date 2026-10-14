No Prosecution of Biden/Clinton/Obama, Trump Says; Vet Offered Euthanasia Instead of Cancer Care; Iowa City Council Prays to SATAN?

On this week's Sentinel Report: President Trump said there will be no prosecutions of Biden, Clinton, or Obama, citing respect for the “sacred” office of the presidency; Trump Accounts expand to every child in America; DHS raids Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home; an Iowa city council opens its meeting with a prayer to Satan; teen identification as gay or bisexual is in free fall; an aborted baby’s estate wins a $200,000 wrongful-death settlement, and more!

On this week’s episode, we also dive into crucial developments, including:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announces the U.S. sanction of the globalist International Criminal Court, emphasizing that U.S. citizens and personnel will never be subject to the whims of foreign “judges.”

89% of American seniors support higher taxes on younger workers to protect current Social Security benefits, per the Cato Institute. Is this an attempt to pit us against each other so no one asks where the money went?

President Trump doubles down on his promise that if the GOP wins the midterm elections, he will give every American $5,000. Is this a bribe? How will this affect the debt?

Vice President JD Vance announces the revocation of PERM, stating, “We have decided to suspend the PERM program for Microsoft. They’ll no longer be able to take those H-1Bs and apply for permanent resident status within the United States of America.”

Trump suggests printing money and inflation could be used to help pay off the $40 trillion in debt. What does that mean for your money and the economy? A leading expert sounds the alarm.

And much more!

This Week’s Guests

Kristin Logan, U.S. Air Force veteran, dual U.S.–Canadian citizen, and stage 4 ovarian cancer survivor, shares her story of being handed a Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) pamphlet before her first oncology appointment—and being forced to flee Canada three times for life-saving care. Featured on Fox, Newsmax, and in two documentaries, she delivers a direct warning about the real cost of “free” socialized healthcare and the expansion of assisted death when treatment is delayed or denied.

Bill Armour, co-founder & CEO of Grace Precious Metals, breaks down President Trump’s claim that inflation can pay off the $40 trillion national debt “very rapidly,” and what that means for hard assets and your financial future.

Pastor Caspar McCloud—virtuoso guitarist, singer, songwriter, author, and senior pastor of The Upper Room Fellowship—joins The Sentinel Report, as he and his band are featured in the new Stay Awake America Rockumentary (narrated by Tommy James, with Gen. Michael Flynn, Kevin & Sam Sorbo, and others). We talk about staying spiritually awake and standing for truth in a chaotic culture. All that and more on this week’s episode of The Sentinel Report.