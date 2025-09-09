President Donald Trump is calling for all Americans to come together, pray, and return to God and reclaim the nation’s shared Christian heritage.

“America has always been a nation that believes in the power of prayer, and we will NEVER apologize for our faith — ever,” President Trump told a roaring crowd at the Museum of the Bible while addressing the White House Religious Liberty Commission.

Among many announcements regarding religious freedom, Trump revealed the “America Prays” initiative. As part of that, he is calling on one million Americans to commit to praying for a return to God and the Bible as the country celebrates the forthcoming 250th “Super Centennial.”

“Next year, we will celebrate 250 years since [the] Declaration was signed,” Trump stated. “As part of the grand commemoration … we’ve invited America’s great faith communities to pray for our nation, for our people, and for peace in the world.”

The campaign, sporting a new White House landing page, provides original-source documents illustrating America’s Christian heritage. It also details how prayer and a reliance on Divine Providence have shaped the nation.

Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break it down on The Sentinel Report:

America’s INCREDIBLE Christian Heritage

There would be no liberty and no United States of America without Christianity—and that is a fact.

Liberty Sentinel Founder and President Alex Newman has spoken extensively on the inextricable relationship between Christianity and liberty, including how the Bible and Christianity shaped America and Christian civilization.

Watch a short version of his talk on this subject at a church in Florida last year:

