Trump Order Injects AI into US Education
The UN & Bill Gates are working hard to get Artificial Intelligence in education for nefarious reasons. Children's exposure to AI created by progressive ideologues must be handled with great care.
By Alex Newman
As Artificial Intelligence takes a greater role and more responsibility in education with backing from the United Nations and Big Tech, President Donald Trump just signed an executive order promoting AI instruction in all American schools. The goal, he said, is to ensure that American children and workers have the knowledge and skills to participate in and adapt to the emerging digital world.
The April 23 order, titled Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth, states that the U.S. government’s policy is to promote AI literacy and proficiency among Americans. That will be done by integrating AI into education, providing AI training to educators, and trying to expose children to AI technology and concepts as early as possible.
But some critics are warning of great dangers as the UN and the CCP call for using AI in “education” to transform the values, attitudes, and behaviors of children worldwide.
“It’s About Time:” Sheriff Mack On Arresting Rogue Judges
Rogue judges that violate the Constitution and the rule of law need to be held accountable, even if that means being arrested, argues Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association founder and former Sheriff Richard Mack on Alex Newman’s The Liberty Report.
Mack, whose landmark victory against the feds on gun control at the Supreme Court made history (Mack/Printz v. U.S.), says sheriffs across the country must support and enforce the Constitution. He also celebrated the America-First agenda of President Trump and called on sheriffs help.
Watch:
The key thing here is the "US", which is a foreign and non American corporation and the rules made by "US" anything are for US Citizens and Corporations ONLY!
DOES NOT APPLY TO AMERICANS, the US anything has NO JURISDICTION OR AUTHORITY OVER Americans, in fact they are our American employees, and must obey OUR LAWS.
No harm, no theft etc.
Trump cant do this to anyone who claims their birthright status as Americans!!!
Americans are proceeding to establish excellent schools and colleges that empower and inspire youth and no we do not consent to AI in our schools at all. Kids can learn all about that after they graduate and have their own skills and strengths uninfluenced by the BORG, black box tech, or WBAN, and crispr tech that aims to enslave humanity.
Wake up US Citizens and dont give your kids away to the metatronic Borg sucking matrix. Stand up now. You have no more time!!!
"[Richard] Mack ... says sheriffs across the country must support and enforce the Constitution."
What Mack (and the rest of us) should be promoting is sheriffs, and everyone else who has sworn to uphold the biblically seditious Constitution as the law of the land, to repent and instead work toward replacing it with the only thing that can save America from the precipice upon which the Constitution sent her - that is, Yahweh as America's Sovereign and thus His triune moral law as supreme.*
Anything else, ultimately only contributes to America's demise, per Christ in Matthew 7:26-27 & 12:25.
America should have heeded Patrick Henry's warning:
"...Convinced the Constitution would fail to secure and protect liberty, Patrick Henry [who refused to attend the Constitutional Convention, declaring, 'I smelt a rat!'] voiced his concerns to the Virginia Ratifying Convention in 1788:
'…I say our privileges and rights are in danger. …the new form of Government … will … effectually … oppress and ruin the people…. In some parts of the plan before you, the great rights of freemen are endangered, in other parts, absolutely taken away…. There will be no checks, no real balances, in this Government: What can avail your specious imaginary balances, your rope-dancing, chain-rattling, ridiculous ideal checks and contrivances? …And yet who knows the dangers that this new system may produce: they are out of the sight of the common people: They cannot foresee latent consequences.... I see great jeopardy in this new Government.'67
|
"In contrast to the federalists’ failed predictions, this and nearly everything the anti-federalists forecast about the Constitution has come true [even after the Bill of Rights were added]...."
For more, see Chapter 3 "The Preamble: We the People vs. Yahweh" of free online book "Bible Law vs, the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at bible versus constitution dot org. Click on the top entry on our Online Book page and scroll down to Chapter l3.
Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-uestion Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."
*See free online book "A Biblical Constitution: A Scriptural Replacement for Secular Government."
This book provides a biblical replacement for the Constitution's Preamble and first three Articles.