The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
American State National's avatar
American State National
1h

The key thing here is the "US", which is a foreign and non American corporation and the rules made by "US" anything are for US Citizens and Corporations ONLY!

DOES NOT APPLY TO AMERICANS, the US anything has NO JURISDICTION OR AUTHORITY OVER Americans, in fact they are our American employees, and must obey OUR LAWS.

No harm, no theft etc.

Trump cant do this to anyone who claims their birthright status as Americans!!!

Americans are proceeding to establish excellent schools and colleges that empower and inspire youth and no we do not consent to AI in our schools at all. Kids can learn all about that after they graduate and have their own skills and strengths uninfluenced by the BORG, black box tech, or WBAN, and crispr tech that aims to enslave humanity.

Wake up US Citizens and dont give your kids away to the metatronic Borg sucking matrix. Stand up now. You have no more time!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ted Weiland's avatar
Ted Weiland
4m

"[Richard] Mack ... says sheriffs across the country must support and enforce the Constitution."

What Mack (and the rest of us) should be promoting is sheriffs, and everyone else who has sworn to uphold the biblically seditious Constitution as the law of the land, to repent and instead work toward replacing it with the only thing that can save America from the precipice upon which the Constitution sent her - that is, Yahweh as America's Sovereign and thus His triune moral law as supreme.*

Anything else, ultimately only contributes to America's demise, per Christ in Matthew 7:26-27 & 12:25.

America should have heeded Patrick Henry's warning:

"...Convinced the Constitution would fail to secure and protect liberty, Patrick Henry [who refused to attend the Constitutional Convention, declaring, 'I smelt a rat!'] voiced his concerns to the Virginia Ratifying Convention in 1788:

'…I say our privileges and rights are in danger. …the new form of Government … will … effectually … oppress and ruin the people…. In some parts of the plan before you, the great rights of freemen are endangered, in other parts, absolutely taken away…. There will be no checks, no real balances, in this Government: What can avail your specious imaginary balances, your rope-dancing, chain-rattling, ridiculous ideal checks and contrivances? …And yet who knows the dangers that this new system may produce: they are out of the sight of the common people: They cannot foresee latent consequences.... I see great jeopardy in this new Government.'67

|

"In contrast to the federalists’ failed predictions, this and nearly everything the anti-federalists forecast about the Constitution has come true [even after the Bill of Rights were added]...."

For more, see Chapter 3 "The Preamble: We the People vs. Yahweh" of free online book "Bible Law vs, the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at bible versus constitution dot org. Click on the top entry on our Online Book page and scroll down to Chapter l3.

Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-uestion Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."

*See free online book "A Biblical Constitution: A Scriptural Replacement for Secular Government."

This book provides a biblical replacement for the Constitution's Preamble and first three Articles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture