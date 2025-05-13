By Alex Newman

As Artificial Intelligence takes a greater role and more responsibility in education with backing from the United Nations and Big Tech, President Donald Trump just signed an executive order promoting AI instruction in all American schools. The goal, he said, is to ensure that American children and workers have the knowledge and skills to participate in and adapt to the emerging digital world.

The April 23 order, titled Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth, states that the U.S. government’s policy is to promote AI literacy and proficiency among Americans. That will be done by integrating AI into education, providing AI training to educators, and trying to expose children to AI technology and concepts as early as possible.

But some critics are warning of great dangers as the UN and the CCP call for using AI in “education” to transform the values, attitudes, and behaviors of children worldwide.

Prepare your child for success not by teaching them what to learn, but how to learn. You can homeschool. Classical Conversations can help. Click the banner above to learn more.

“It’s About Time:” Sheriff Mack On Arresting Rogue Judges

Rogue judges that violate the Constitution and the rule of law need to be held accountable, even if that means being arrested, argues Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association founder and former Sheriff Richard Mack on Alex Newman’s The Liberty Report.

Mack, whose landmark victory against the feds on gun control at the Supreme Court made history (Mack/Printz v. U.S.), says sheriffs across the country must support and enforce the Constitution. He also celebrated the America-First agenda of President Trump and called on sheriffs help.

Watch:

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.