The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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James's avatar
James
Oct 8

Trump should go further and metion how the Biden administration through USAID, donated tens of millions of dollars to an NGO that used the money to support the communist party in Brazil to get the communist Lula elected!

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Chrystal Combitsis's avatar
Chrystal Combitsis
Oct 8

I don’t trust anything he says. He is a big, fat liar. Our government is corrupt and interferes in everyone else’s affairs for the benefit of stupid Israel.

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