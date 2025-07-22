The Trump administration, with work from Secretary of State Rubio and Secretary of Health Kennedy, just delivered a major victory against globalism by rejecting the World Health Organization's (WHO) totalitarian "International Health Regulations” (IHR).

Last year, the WHO’s governing body created new amendments to the IHR, which, if adopted, would require governments to censor citizens for “misinformation” and “disinformation.” The scheme also lay the groundwork for the rollout of an international digital ID and vaccine passport system.

The deadline for governments to reject the amendments was close as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the U.S. would be rejecting the authoritarian edicts. Threats to national sovereignty, the dispersion of propaganda, and vaccine passports were among the threats Kennedy exposed.

This is a significant victory for health freedom and national sovereignty. But much more work remains if Americans are going to be protected from this nefarious agenda, explained Anti-Globalist International Founder Reggie Littlejohn and international journalist Alex Newman on NTD News.

Secretary of Health Kennedy’s full statement: