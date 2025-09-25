President Donald Trump held back no punches in a fiery address to the United Nations’ (UN) General Assembly, calling the climate change agenda “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world” and rightfully rebuking the globalist organization for empowering illegal immigration into the U.S.

But the UN is not going to accept this pushback without a fight. Thankfully, Alex Newman has been exposing the UN, their Agenda 2030, and the climate hoax for decades.

Here’s everything you need to know.

New Globalist Sneak Attack To Destroy American Sovereignty Discovered: Newman on InfoWars

A powerful but little-known UN agency is quietly plotting to impose global taxes on international shipping under the guise of fighting CO 2 emissions and “climate change.” Americans are expected to pay the bulk of the financial costs. But all of humanity will bear the brunt of an empowered UN, explains Alex Newman to Alex Jones on InfoWars.

Read Alex’s in-depth article, “UN Tax on Shipping to Fund Global Tyranny”

Initial Analysis: Trump Skins UN Alive in Blistering Speech

The significance of President Trump’s speech at the UN cannot be overstated. In this special news report on The Sentinel Report, Alex Newman and Liberty Sentinel COO Andrew Muller break it all down with the must-see video highlights.

Trump Calls Out Decades of Failed Climate Predictions

Taking an axe to the “man-made” climate agenda, Trump exploded with a grocery list of failures that so-called “renewable” and “green” energy cause, including high prices, lack of dependability, and the “politically correct” ideologies behind them. He even dissected the evolution of the terminology behind the push, sharing that the phrase “climate change” has been adopted because “global warming” and “global cooling” were inconvenient, with temperatures always alternating.

“All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong,” Trump said to a groaning and shocked crowd of elitists. “They were made by stupid people that have cost their country’s fortunes… If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.”

Trump even called out all of the failed UN climate predictions.

Over a decade ago, Alex Newman wrote in The New American magazine exposing the perfect record of failure by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “climate” establishment.

Here are three must-read/watch reports:

2014: “Embarrassing Predictions Haunt the Global-Warming Industry”

2015: “UN Climate Summit: Shackling the Planet to “Save” It”

2018: Video: “Climate Alarmists’ Record: Wrong About EVERYTHING”