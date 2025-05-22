Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty

U.S. President Donald Trump took South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to task this week over the ongoing brutality, racism, discrimination, murder, and genocide targeting the European-descent Afrikaner community. The media and leftwing governments are losing it.

In the face of feigned ignorance by Ramaphosa and much of the global media, Trump used a TV screen to show ghastly scenes of blood-thirsty South African political leaders calling for the slaughter of the embattled minority group.

The leaders in question included Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) boss Julius Malema, a member of Parliament and former youth leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC). “Shoot the Boer [white farmer], pow!” he screeched repeatedly in the video.

The far-left ANC, a revolutionary group long controlled by members of the murderous South African Communist Party, was closely allied with the Soviet Union during the first phase of South Africa’s “revolution” — a revolution also backed by powerful Deep State in the West.

During the heated confrontation in the Oval Office, Trump showed footage of then-President Jacob Zuma of the ANC singing pro-genocide songs, too. “Bring me my machine gun, we’re going to shoot the Boer,” Zuma sang, promising that his cabinet would also massacre Afrikaner farmers as troops danced frantically in front of him.

The U.S. president expressed shock at the videos. “When you look at the videos, I mean, how does it get worse? And these are people that are [government] officials, and they're saying ‘kill the white farmer and take their land,'” Trump explained to the bewildered Ramaphosa.

Ahead of the Curve: Over a Decade Exposing the Threat of Genocide & Communism in South Africa

International journalist Alex Newman, a former resident of South Africa, has been reporting on the deliberate targeting of the largely Christian Afrikaner people for almost 15 years. He warns that it is a microcosm of what is being planned for Christians in the West.

Through original investigative reporting in outlets like thenewamerican.com and wnd.com and interviews on some of the top radio and TV shows in the country, Newman has been sounding the alarm. Thankfully, the world is finally starting to notice.

Below is a small sample of the countless articles and video reports by Newman on this significant story that was made known to the world from the Oval Office this week.

