Trump Exposes Genocide of Afrikaners at White House with SA President
European-descent South Africans, mostly Christians, are being targeted & murdered by racist communists as the media look away. Trump just exposed it all. It's a sneak preview of their plan for YOU!
U.S. President Donald Trump took South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to task this week over the ongoing brutality, racism, discrimination, murder, and genocide targeting the European-descent Afrikaner community. The media and leftwing governments are losing it.
In the face of feigned ignorance by Ramaphosa and much of the global media, Trump used a TV screen to show ghastly scenes of blood-thirsty South African political leaders calling for the slaughter of the embattled minority group.
The leaders in question included Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) boss Julius Malema, a member of Parliament and former youth leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC). “Shoot the Boer [white farmer], pow!” he screeched repeatedly in the video.
The far-left ANC, a revolutionary group long controlled by members of the murderous South African Communist Party, was closely allied with the Soviet Union during the first phase of South Africa’s “revolution” — a revolution also backed by powerful Deep State in the West.
During the heated confrontation in the Oval Office, Trump showed footage of then-President Jacob Zuma of the ANC singing pro-genocide songs, too. “Bring me my machine gun, we’re going to shoot the Boer,” Zuma sang, promising that his cabinet would also massacre Afrikaner farmers as troops danced frantically in front of him.
The U.S. president expressed shock at the videos. “When you look at the videos, I mean, how does it get worse? And these are people that are [government] officials, and they're saying ‘kill the white farmer and take their land,'” Trump explained to the bewildered Ramaphosa.
Ahead of the Curve: Over a Decade Exposing the Threat of Genocide & Communism in South Africa
International journalist Alex Newman, a former resident of South Africa, has been reporting on the deliberate targeting of the largely Christian Afrikaner people for almost 15 years. He warns that it is a microcosm of what is being planned for Christians in the West.
Through original investigative reporting in outlets like thenewamerican.com and wnd.com and interviews on some of the top radio and TV shows in the country, Newman has been sounding the alarm. Thankfully, the world is finally starting to notice.
Below is a small sample of the countless articles and video reports by Newman on this significant story that was made known to the world from the Oval Office this week.
Article: “Genocide and Communism Threaten South Africa”
The New American
October 24, 2012
Article: “South African Communists’ Friends in High Places”
The New American
November 5, 2012
Article: “To Understand Obama, You MUST Understand South Africa’s Communist Revolution”
The Liberty Sentinel
October 24, 2018
Article: Murder rate for these white farmers 20 times international average WorldNetDaily
April 1, 2017
Video: “South African Refugee Thanks US for Opening the Door”
The New American
May 21, 2025
Video: “War on South Africa”
The New American
November 4, 2019
Article: New 'preppers' strategize to defeat genocide
WorldNetDaily
February 25, 2017
Video: “Eerie Parallels: Revolution in South Africa vs US”
The New American
August 20, 2020
Video: “Out of Africa and Into America: Parallels & Warnings from South Africa”
The New American
December 19, 2023
Radio interview with Michael Savage: “The Truth About South Africa, the ANC, and Nelson Mandela: Alex Newman on Savage Nation”
The New American
May 12, 2014
Video: “South Africa MUST Negotiate With Trump to Avoid Catastrophe, Warns Political Leader”
The New American
March 14, 2025
Article: Can whites escape post-Mandela bloodbath?
WorldNetDaily
December 9, 2013
This is a direct consequence of eliminating apartheid - that is, racial segregation - under which the whites and blacks essentially lived in peace and the nation prospered.
Anyone who promotes segregation is often accused of being a racist and hater of the other races - a classic case of calling evil good and good evil, per Isaiah 5:20. The opposite is the truth. Total Integration ultimately destroys individual races and cultures. Segregation, protects individual races and cultures.
Like it or not, the Bible teaches segregation, not integration. See Deuteronomy32:8 & Acts 17:26, etc.
Saw your overview on this topic in your interview with Brannon Howse on worldviewtube.com last night.
Thanks for letting us know what is really happening and has been happening for a long time and how we might experience the same here in America.
Everyone needs to get ready mentally physically and spiritually and pray for guidance in the days to come.