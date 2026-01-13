The Liberty Sentinel

Karen Bracken
1h

What Americans and our elected need to understand is that any federal unconstitutional action including treaties and international agreements that violate the US Constitution are actions and agreements that are null and void of law. The Supremacy clause clearly states federal action, treaties and international agreements are only the law of the land as long as they do not violate the Constitution. 70% of all tax payer money is sent to the federal government to support unconstitutional agencies and federal actions. Legal cases nor the Supreme Court does not override the Constitution. There is NOTHING in the Constitution gave the SC the authority as the final arbiter of the Constitution. In fact our founders clearly stated violations made against the Constitution are determined by the states and the people of the states. Precedence is British Common Law which is exactly why we left British rule. The CONSTITUTION is the law of the land. Art. 1 Sec. 8 spells out the defined limited delegated powers given to the federal government. Everything else belongs with the states.

Kam Lions
1h

Over so many years bit by bit, the United Nations has increasingly focused on small arms and civilian firearms as part of its global disarmament agenda—an approach that directly conflicts with America’s constitutional system, where the right to keep and bear arms is a protected individual liberty, not a government-granted privilege.

President Donald Trump took decisive action to protect American sovereignty and the Second Amendment by blocking U.S. participation in the United Nations gun registry framework.

registration is historically the first step toward control, how international bodies influence domestic gun policy without a single vote, and why Trump’s move was a clear rejection of global gun control ideology.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, understanding the difference between constitutional rights and international “norms” has never been more important.

9 minute - Jan 12 2026 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wz22STsD91E

