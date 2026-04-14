The future of warfare, artificial intelligence, Arctic security, digital finance, and war in the Middle East were on the agenda at the secret Bilderberg meeting that just took place in Washington, D.C., at the Salamander Hotel.

Among the who’s who of official attendees: U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of the U.S. Army Daniel Driscoll, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO).

Top leaders from Big Tech, European government, banking, military, business, and more were all in attendance.

The Bilderberg Meeting occurs annually, drawing roughly 120-150 key Insiders from across important sectors of society.

Contrary to the group’s public claims, attendees are known to discuss global plans for “progress” and the advancement of global governance sometimes referred to as “the New World Order.”

While few Americans are aware that the Bilderberg meetings even exist, the impact the gathering has on the world and humanity is undeniable.

According to Bilderberg’s website, “the Meeting has one main goal: to foster discussion and dialogue. There is no desired outcome, there is no closing statement, there are no resolutions proposed or votes taken, and the Meeting does not support any political party or viewpoint.”

But past attendees have a completely different take.

Will Hutton, former editor-in-chief of The Observer and University of Oxford luminary, attended a Bilderberg Meeting and revealed that it is “one of the key meetings of the year.

“The consensus established is the backdrop against which policy is made worldwide,” Hutton explained.

Bilderberg often serves as a vetting process for the Deep State, drawing up-and-coming elitists.

Indeed, the little-known governor of Arkansas, Bill Clinton, attended Bilderberg a year before becoming president. In 2008, freshman Senator Barack Obama went as well.

Across the pond, Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, attended the meeting, too, shortly before ascending to power. Virtually every “president” of the European Union has attended shortly before taking power.

Even Jeffrey Epstein was advised by his friend Ian Osborne’s consultancy Osborne & Partners to attend the Bilderberg Meeting to help recover his image after being convicted of pedophilia in 2009.

“In our view,” Osborne & Partners told Epstein in a three-page plan, “you should be spending time with European, Middle Eastern, Asian and Latin American political and business leaders — some of which you of course already do on a daily basis but in a concerted way through such gatherings as, the Ambrosetti Forum, the Abu Dhabi Media Summit, Bilderberg and the BRICS Summit.”

Highlighting Epstein’s role in David Rockefeller’s Deep State Trilateral Commission, Osborne compared the groups: “I see that you are part of the Trilateral Commission and this is in a similar vein. The advantage offered by these gatherings over private meetings is that it demonstrates vividly to all the other opinion leaders the unique position you occupy among the international business elite.”

At the European level, Bilderberg’s influence is extreme. In 2005, the state-funded BBC observed, “All the recent presidents of the European Commission attended Bilderberg meetings before they were appointed,” revealing the hidden hand of power wielded by the secret Meeting.

Other than select invitees, the press is prohibited from attending, and no videos or photographs are permitted.

The invite-only participants are not allowed to quote each other publicly. This, Bilderberg stresses, clears a path for “participants [to] feel they can speak freely in an environment of trust.”

Other notable attendees at the 2026 meeting include Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla; Palantir CEO Alex Karp; Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios; Meta’s Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang; and U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer. See the full participant list here.

For each annual meeting, a brief outline of “topics for discussion” is released in a press release with no explanation. This year, the agenda included:

AI

Arctic Security

China

Digital Finance

Energy Diversification

Europe

Global Trade

The Middle East

Russia

Trans-Atlantic Defence-Industrial Relationship

Ukraine

USA

Future of Warfare

The West

For more details on the shadowy organization at the heart of the Deep State Behind The Deep State, check out this 2017 article in The New American magazine.

Bilderberg also features prominently in Newman’s upcoming book Deep State 2.0.

To break down the significance of Bilderberg, Alex Newman, who covered Bilderberg twice in-person, joined Kristi Leigh on the D.C. Dispatch to dig deeper.

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