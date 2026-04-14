The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Jan's avatar
Jan
11h

Thank you Alex for keeping us updated! Why do we even have a place in America for this group to gather, and is President Trump part of the enterage? Did I see Gates there too? If we are out of the WHO, why are these Unelected Technocrat Bro's attending? Oh my!!

God Bless you and yours and God Help US(A)

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Rebecca Renee Batista's avatar
Rebecca Renee Batista
9h

All the things that were once only conspiracy theories are now coming to light as truth or perhaps they are not hiding it as much as they used to.

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