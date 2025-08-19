Stone photographed by The New York Times.

The Deep State operatives who targeted President Trump and his inner circle can and should be charged with seditious conspiracy and treason, argued legendary political operative Roger Stone in this explosive interview with Alex Newman for Behind The Deep State.

The conspirators are running scared, with John Brennan and others already having fled the country hoping to escape the law, Stone said. However, they still have Deep State moles within the CIA, the Department of Justice, and other agencies working to protect them. Stone even names names.

The longtime political whiz, who has served and advised at least three U.S. presidents including Trump, also noted that because of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, the conspirators could be charged in federal court in Florida. That means there's a chance at a fair trial, unlike in D.C. where Democrat juries rule, he said.

These conspirators utilized the entire force and power of the U.S. government for destroying and removing a duly elected president, Stone explained. Then, the conspiracy continued to prevent Trump from winning again, even culminating in the assassination attempt he warned Newman about in late 2017. And they are still breaking the law.

"This is one continuing conspiracy run by the same people," he said.

Stone also said Trump supports repealing the Federal Reserve Act, among other major policy shifts aimed at draining the swamp. Draining the swamp can be done, and it must be, he said. But the Deep State will do everything in its power to stop it.

Watch and share this significant interview:

SHAREABLE VIDEO LINK

