“Toxic Whiteness:” NY Taxpayers Owe Millions to White Educators
Three educators in NYC were replaced by "persons of color" in an effort to erase “toxic whiteness.” The teachers took action and received $700k each in the settlement. Here's what you need to know:
Those who pay the bills in the Big Apple are on the hook for millions of dollars after three European-descent educators sued over anti-white discrimination schemes. The lawsuit was a response to an obsession by far-left city leaders with “diversity” and ending what officials view as “toxic whiteness” in education.
According to the lawsuit, the three educators — Lois Herrera, Jaye Murray, and Laura Feijoo — were demoted under the reign of then-Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. Each was replaced by an unqualified “person of color” as top officials overseeing the “education” of close to a million children pursued “diversity” uber alles.
This ideologue fired a Hispanic woman. He misidentified her as "white" because she wasn't brown enough for global socialists in comparative Marxist government studies in the Middle East and Asia. Of course, the point is to create chaos, disrupt the normal process of governance and replace it with Marxism. It doesn't matter if it conforms with civil rights laws because socialists don't recognize US sovereign laws, our foundational government documents or US citizenship. So teachers and public employees' US civil rights don't actually exist to them. It doesn't matter if the new socialist order violate those laws. No civil rights or liberties is their "new normal". You're welcome.
Beware of anyone chasing loss of civil rights or due process, immediately with "this is your new normal". They want destruction of the US Constitutional Republic.
The utter insanity - to replace due to skin color, gender, etc. Great: "The teachers took action and received $700k each in the settlement."